London Royal Ravens add PaulEhx, release Parasite ahead of 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 2

London were the only team to go winless in Stage One.

One of the top amateur Call of Duty players from the North American Challengers scene is getting called up to the big leagues.

PaulEhx has been signed by the London Royal Ravens, the organization announced today. He'll replace 2013 world champion Parasite, who was released by London today.

From WestR to #LRR



We are delighted to announce the addition of @PaulEhx_ to the starting roster.



Be sure to show him some love ahead of Stage 2 this weekend! #6thRaven pic.twitter.com/5V21b25XsE — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) March 16, 2021

London have struggled so far in the 2021 Call of Duty League season. They sit in last place in the standings and are the only team that didn't win a series during Stage One. But the Royal Ravens have not yet competed with their intended starting lineup heading into this season.

With Zer0 stuck in the U.K. due to visa issues, London signed Parasite to a two-week contract in February. And after playing their Stage One group play matches last month, the Royal Ravens also added Zed to replace Alexx heading into the first Major of the season. Alexx left the team to travel back to the U.K. due to "personal family matters."

Today we're announcing the departure of @Parasite from our roster.



We are very thankful for him coming into the team on such short notice and representing the #6thRaven so well.



We wish him the best of luck for the future. pic.twitter.com/2dVwGhj8hQ — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) March 16, 2021

PaulEhx is now expected to compete alongside Dylan, Seany, and Zed in Stage Two of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. The 19-year-old has been a standout player for the WestR squad in the amateur scene this year, winning the first four NA Challengers Cups of the Black Ops Cold War season.

Stage Two of the 2021 Call of Duty League season begins on Thursday, March 18. PaulEhx will make his CDL debut when the Royal Ravens take on the Los Angeles Guerrillas on Sunday, March 21 at 2pm CT.