London Royal Ravens add PaulEhx, release Parasite ahead of 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 2

One of the top amateur Call of Duty players from the North American Challengers scene is getting called up to the big leagues.
PaulEhx has been signed by the London Royal Ravens, the organization announced today. He'll replace 2013 world champion Parasite, who was released by London today.
London have struggled so far in the 2021 Call of Duty League season. They sit in last place in the standings and are the only team that didn't win a series during Stage One. But the Royal Ravens have not yet competed with their intended starting lineup heading into this season.
With Zer0 stuck in the U.K. due to visa issues, London signed Parasite to a two-week contract in February. And after playing their Stage One group play matches last month, the Royal Ravens also added Zed to replace Alexx heading into the first Major of the season. Alexx left the team to travel back to the U.K. due to "personal family matters."
PaulEhx is now expected to compete alongside Dylan, Seany, and Zed in Stage Two of the 2021 Call of Duty League season. The 19-year-old has been a standout player for the WestR squad in the amateur scene this year, winning the first four NA Challengers Cups of the Black Ops Cold War season.
Stage Two of the 2021 Call of Duty League season begins on Thursday, March 18. PaulEhx will make his CDL debut when the Royal Ravens take on the Los Angeles Guerrillas on Sunday, March 21 at 2pm CT.