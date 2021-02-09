Parasite officially joins London Royal Ravens for start of 2021 Call of Duty League season

He'll be playing and not just sitting there watching any longer.

Parasite is officially entering the Call of Duty League. The 2013 Call of Duty world champion has signed a two-week contract to join the London Royal Ravens, the organization confirmed today.

As reported on Jan. 27 by Dot Esports' Cory Davis, Parasite was picked up by the England-based franchise as a replacement for Zer0, who's stuck in the U.K. right now due to ongoing visa issues.

He's back in the league.



“While we continue to deal with immigration issues for ‘Zer0,’ we’re relieved we could find such a great player to help us fill the gap,” said Michael “ODEE” O’Dell, chief gaming officer at ReKTGlobal. “It’s a challenging situation, but we’re incredibly optimistic for this team, and excited to give ‘Parasite’ a chance to shine on the global stage once again.”

Parasite spent the Modern Warfare season looking for a professional contract, competing in Challengers events but never cracking a CDL roster. This is a great chance for the former world champ to prove he can still hang with the best.

London reportedly had top amateur player PaulEhx at the top of its wishlist for a roster spot, but the player declined a 14-day contract.

The Royal Ravens have been playing with Parasite in scrimmages for "a little over a week," so he should have no issue sliding in and playing at a high level.

London's first match of the 2021 CDL season is on Sunday, Feb. 14 against the Seattle Surge at 2pm CT.