Sources: Zer0 stuck in UK, London Royal Ravens to scout top NA amateur talent

The London Royal Ravens organization is scouting top North American talent from the Challengers scene because Zer0 is stuck in the U.K. due to ongoing visa issues, sources tell Dot Esports.

News broke yesterday that top amateur player PaulEhx supposedly declined a 14-day contract offer from a Call of Duty League team. And according to sources, the London Royal Ravens were the team that offered PaulEhx a deal.

PaulEhx has been on top of the Challengers scene for the entire Black Ops Cold War season, dominating all four NA Challengers Cups with his WestR teammates Zaptius, Venom, and former Call of Duty League substitute GRVTY.

Regardless of whether Paul took London's offer, it's doubtful he would have made his debut during this weekend's Kickoff Classic against London's European rival, the Paris Legion, most likely due to contract negotiations, league approval, and a lack of practice with Dylan, Alexx, and Seany.

Sib, who's signed to Atlanta FaZe as a substitute, would have been PaulEhx's likely replacement on amateur team WestR if PaulEhx accepted London's offer.

London has also signed top European amateur Afro, who won Europe's first and fourth Challengers Cup, according to sources. But like Zer0, Afro won't be able to make it to North America until his visa has been processed.

The 2021 Call of Duty League season is set to officially begin on Feb. 11.