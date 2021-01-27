Sources: Parasite to get his shot in the Call of Duty League as a Royal Raven

The London Royal Ravens are now targeting 2013 Call of Duty world champion Parasite as a potential replacement for Zer0 after failing to sign PaulEhx, according to multiple sources.

With Zer0 stuck in the U.K. right now due to lingering visa issues, London has been actively scouting top North American amateur talent to find someone to fill in until Zer0 can make his way back onto American soil.

This wouldn't be the first time London has had its eyes on the veteran, though. Prior to the inaugural Call of Duty League season, London almost signed Parasite but instead went with Rated—who was eventually benched just a few months into the Modern Warfare season.

Whether London offered Parasite a short-term or long-term contract is unknown. Either way, this is good news for Parasite after he spent the entire Modern Warfare season chasing a professional contract to no avail.

Sources tell Dot Esports that London originally had PaulEhx at the top of its wishlist, and according to him, he declined a 14-day contract last week—likely with London, however, this wasn't confirmed by either PaulEhx or the Ravens.

Parasite was originally set to play alongside ACHES, Lacefield, and Maux for this weekend's Challengers Cup, but the trio will now be on the hunt for a new fourth.

London is scheduled to start scrimming with Parasite today.