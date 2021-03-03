London Royal Ravens sign Zed ahead of Call of Duty League’s Stage One Major

The London Royal Ravens are adding Zach “Zed” Denyer to their starting lineup ahead of the Call of Duty League’s Stage One Major, the team announced today.

Zed will replace Alexx, who the team says is traveling back to the U.K. "to take care of personal family matters." Zed will be in the starting lineup today at 2pm CT when London plays the Toronto Ultra in the first round of the CDL's first Major of 2021.

Due to some personal family matters, Alexx will traveling back to the UK.



As a result, we're welcoming Zed (@ZachDenyer) to the roster for the Stage I Major. pic.twitter.com/OVEkYGtXAa — London Royal Ravens (@RoyalRavens) March 3, 2021

Zed previously played for the Paris Legion last season and has also competed alongside current London teammates Dylan, Seany, and Alexx on Team Reciprocity during Black Ops 4. This season, Zed has been playing on a Challengers team.

London has struggled mightily in the first stage of the CDL season, finishing Stage One group play with a 0-5 record. Zed will become the second replacement player on the team's starting roster after the squad picked up Parasite to fill in for Zer0, who's stuck in the U.K. due to ongoing visa issues.

The Royal Ravens could salvage the first stage with some upset victories during the Major, but it will be a steep hill to climb when the team suits up for its first match today.