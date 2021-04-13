Paris Legion adds Temp to starting roster for Stage 3 of 2021 Call of Duty League season

The Paris Legion has signed Temp to its starting lineup, the Call of Duty League team announced. Temp will replace Fire, who was dropped from the roster earlier today.

Temp spent the first part of the 2021 Call of Duty League season with the L.A. Thieves but was moved to the bench in March. He's now found a new home with the Paris Legion and has previous experience with his new teammates, Classic and AquA.

The Legion have failed to perform this year. They're 4-8 and in 10th place in the 2021 season. Paris were most recently swept by the L.A. Thieves in the Stage Two Major and it was clear a change was needed if the team wants to be successful.

Fire confirmed he was fully dropped by the organization earlier today and can compete with any Challengers team. Paris was rumored to be looking at Temp and Saints, a CoD veteran who's competing in Challengers. The team decided to go with Temp, who's a strong player with a lot of potential.

Temp is a talented player with years of professional experience. He spent the inaugural Call of Duty League season with the New York Subliners before being dropped at the end of the year. His time with L.A. was relatively lackluster, but he might be the change needed to help Paris rise from the ashes.

The 2021 CDL season is in full swing and Paris still has time to redeem itself. The league is rumored to be returning to LAN soon, so fans might be able to see the revamped Paris lineup in person later this year.