Does akimbo count as hipfire in MW2?

There is perhaps no worse feeling in multiplayer gaming than thinking you’re making progress toward a challenge, only to find out later on that no ground was covered whatsoever.

In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, one of the most common challenges that players can be tasked with is getting a certain number of hipfire kills in public matches. That’s been exactly the case with the launch of Season Three Reloaded on May 10, which is inviting players to get a whopping 50 hipfire operator kills with handguns to unlock the new full-auto FTAC Siege sidearm.

When hipfire kills come to mind, it’s hard not to imagine that using some sort of akimbo weapon would lighten the load quite a bit considering how strong they continue to be in Call of Duty.

Here’s a breakdown of whether or not taking down enemies with dual-wielding weapons counts toward hipfire kill challenges in MW2.

Do akimbo weapons grant hipfire kills in MW2?

Yes, kills with akimbo weapons indeed do count as hipfire kills in Modern Warfare 2, as has long been the case in CoD titles.

After all, since you aren’t able to aim in while using akimbo weapons, it’s only right that they do count as hipfire kills.

For those looking to earn the FTAC Siege, feel free to fire up your favorite pair of akimbo pistols and rat it up in some matches on Shipment.