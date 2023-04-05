How to get easy hipfire kills in MW2

Weapon camo challenges have become a major part of any Call of Duty multiplayer experience. In recent years, players have had to complete more camo challenges than ever due to the new weapon customization systems. As a result, players are often faced with completing challenges that are beyond simply getting kills or headshots.

One such challenge that has usually been an issue for players in this year’s Modern Warfare 2 is getting hipfire kills. A hipfire kill is exactly what it sounds like, a kill that you get while hip-firing and not aiming down sights.

While this sounds simple in theory, many players have struggled to come up with ways of earning them consistently in MW2. Today, we’ll give a few easy tips to make your hipfire kill process simpler and faster.

Earning hipfire kills in MW2 multiplayer

Below, you can see a few different methods of making hipfire kills much easier in MW2. Of course, it’s ultimately up to the player to be accurate and smart with their gunfights to ensure they get the kill. But we can certainly make the process more streamlined for players.

Use lasers and hipfire attachments

Perhaps the most common sense way of earning more hipfire kills is to equip your weapon with all of the hipfire-boosting attachments that you can. Primarily, you will find these attachments residing in the “Laser” category of the gunsmith. Attachments such as the FTAC Grimline Laser improve both your hipfire recoil control and hipfire accuracy, both of which make it easier to land hipfire shots.

There are attachments in other areas of the gunsmith that will also add some of those stat boosts, so make sure you browse every available attachment on a certain gun to ensure you are maximizing your recoil control and accuracy.

Play on small maps

While players can’t always control what map they play on, there is usually either a Shipment 24/7 or Shoothouse 24/7 playlist active in MW2 multiplayer. It’s recommended you hop into either one of these playlists, as a smaller map means more player engagements. Moreover, those engagements will usually be at close-range which is the ideal gunfight for earning hipfire kills easier.

If you don’t have access to either one of those playlists, then you will have to make do with the maps you are given. Play inside tight hallways in buildings or even wait in a corner for an enemy to pass by if you are on a larger map.

Pick the right class set up

Our last tip is to make sure the rest of your loadout is set up properly. This includes throwing on some Flash or Stun Grenades, as these will disorient your opponent, allowing you to secure an easier kill than if they were fully functional.

In addition to that, equipping perks such as Double Time, Battle Hardened, Ghost, and Quick Fix are all ways that you can stay alive easier and get back into the action quicker. It’s all about making it as easy as possible for yourself since you’re technically playing with a handicap if you’re only hip-firing while everyone else is aiming at you.