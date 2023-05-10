“Remember, switching to your pistol is faster than reloading.” These famous words from Gaz in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare ring true nearly 16 years later. But pistols have definitely evolved since then.

Modern Warfare 2’s Season Three Reloaded update added two full-auto pistols to the game on May 10, giving players in MW2 multiplayer and Warzone 2 battle royale a few more options to choose from when it comes to filling out their class.

Fans of other first-person shooter games will immediately recognize the FTAC Siege as the TEC-9. It’s a pistol, but it’s really way more than that. This thing is basically a second SMG that uses pistol ammo.

And thanks to the Gunsmith and MW2’s huge list of attachments, players can customize the FTAC Siege to fit their playstyle across a variety of maps and modes, all in the name of fun or domination of the competition.

Related: Best X13 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Here’s the best loadout to use on one of the new pistols in MW2’s Season Three Reloaded.

Best FTAC Siege loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Supertac-VI

Supertac-VI Stock: Heist-LW

Heist-LW Underbarrel: Rebel-HX

Rebel-HX Magazine: 72 Round Drum

72 Round Drum Rear Grip: FTAC Stead

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

If you’ve ever wanted to run with two SMGs without needing to use the Overkill perk, you’re in luck. This loadout for the FTAC Siege turns it into a highly accurate bullet-hose of a gun that will shred enemies at close range.

Related: Best Basilisk loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

You can now use this in your secondary slot in place of another full auto pistol, like the X13 Auto, with its massive 72 Round Magazine giving you an option to swap to and completely spray down a room full of opponents in MW2 multiplayer.

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Singuard MKV Barrel: CMRN-50

CMRN-50 Laser: FJX DIOD-70

FJX DIOD-70 Stock: Siege Wire Stock

Siege Wire Stock Rear Grip: SUR-160

Primary: Preferred assault rifle, SMG, etc.

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

An alternate build for the FTAC Siege, this loadout is less cumbersome than the one above and is more of a quick-swap option while not sacrificing much in the way of range, accuracy, or recoil control in comparison.