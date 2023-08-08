Baldur’s Gate 3: How to change your Oath after breaking it in BG3

Choosing your subclass in Baldur’s Gate 3 comes with its own set of surprises. With secret subclasses in the game, it’s possible to revamp your character with hidden abilities. All classes have a way to unlock these secret subclasses, and Paladins take the crown when it comes to storytelling.

Paladins in BG3 get to choose from three different subclasses that come in the form of oaths: Oath of the Ancients, Devotion, and Vengeance. There’s a fourth pathway for the Paladin, however: You can choose to become an Oathbreaker.

When we first heard about the secret Paladin subclass, we thought there would be an NPC that we could notify about our oath situation. Breaking a Paladin oath turned out to be a more complex task, but restoring it was a smoother process.

How to break your oath in BG3

Paladins need to act opposite to their oath in BG3 if they want to break them. If you had taken the Oath of the Ancients, for example, start by being generally rude and ignoring calls to help the innocent, even going so far as to kill the Owlbear mother. Breaking the Oath of Devotion will require breaking the law and betraying characters that trust you. To break the Oath of Vengeance, you’ll need to turn away from the good and show sympathy to the evil—going so far as to adopt the evil ways yourself.

Ultimately, in each story moment, you need to correctly identify which option would align with your oath and choose the exact opposite to this. After enough “wrong” choices, you will break your oath and become an Oathbreaker.

But what if you have a change of heart, or no longer enjoy playing as an Oathbreaker? Fortunately, there’s a way back to the light—but it’ll cost you.

How to change your oath after becoming an Oathbreaker in BG3

You don’t have to remain as an Oathbreaker forever in BG3. If you don’t like that path, you can retake your original oath by talking to the Oathbreaker Knight. The NPC will offer to restore your oath but for a measly sum of 2,000 gold.

Once you pay the gold, you’ll no longer be an Oathbreaker and return to following your original oath.

Should you become an Oathbreaker Paladin in BG3?

Oathbreaker is a strong Paladin class in BG3. The subclass shines at controlling and reviving undead minions and offers a completely different gameplay style compared to the other Paladin classes.

We recommend trying out the Oathbreaker class at least once during your playthrough, as the experience can be convincing enough to make you forget about your initial oath. When combined with the best Oathbreaker Paladin builds in BG3, the class becomes even better, allowing players to spend less time clearing mobs.

