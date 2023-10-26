Baldur’s Gate 3 composer praises V-Tuber’s ‘enchanting’ cover of song from the game

Baldur’s Gate 3 composer and music director Borislav Slavov has praised V-Tuber Nerissa Ravencroft’s ‘enchanting’ cover of Down by the River after the content creator shared it online earlier this week.

Since BG3 arrived on Aug. 3 (and quickly exploded in the gaming world), players have been raving about the hauntingly beautiful soundtrack, which was composed and directed by Borislav Slavov, who has also worked on games such as Divinity: Original Sin 2, Crysis 2 and 3, Ryse, Two Worlds 2, and Knights of Honor.

One of the most popular songs on the BG3 soundtrack is ‘Down by the River,’ a folksy and beautiful song everyone hears at the beginning of BG3. It’s a fan-favorite for those who like to perform covers, including Nerissa Ravencroft, the English hololive V-tuber.

She aired her ‘Down by the River’ cover on Oct. 21 and it’s already got 200,000 views, including Borislav Slavov, who heaped praise on the “enchanting” performance.

Everyone agrees he’s right too. Her cover was enchanting and beautiful and does the BG3 song justice; it’s already an iconic track from the game, but she adds something to the melody that turns it into something else beautiful too.

Nerissa said she was thankful and honored he’d even listened to her cover.

Nerissa, known as The Demon of Sound, often covers songs because, in her lore, she loves idols and music and wants to enchant people with song. Even though she only debuted on July 31, she has already gained a devout following.

Although her cover for ‘Down by the River’ is incredible, Nerissa’s more popular covers include ‘God-ish’ by PinocchioP and ‘Love Me, Love Me, Love Me” by Kikuo, each with over 1.5 million views, which is incredible given how recent her debut was.

She hasn’t released any more covers from the BG3 soundtrack yet.

