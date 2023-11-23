Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora file size: How big is it?

A big game like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora requires a big file size. It has the weight of the world on its shoulders trying to live up to the roaring success of the films, but does it also sport a hefty PC file size?

The success of the first Avatar was curiously not capitalized upon immediately. It’s only now that multiple sequels are in the works, and we finally have a big-time game trying to match the buzz—Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

With new Na’vi, and even newer surroundings, there’s going to be a lot of the Avatar universe to capture the essence of. Not least with Frontiers of Pandora being fully open world. Does a game the size of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have a huge file size to match?

How big is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora PC file size?

It’s how big? Image via Ubisoft

I can tell you that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has a PC file size of 90GB, so you’ll need to have a decent amount of space free on your desktop or laptop.

Again, this should come as no shock really. Even smaller AAA titles seem to be clocking in at around 40-50GB on average, so trying to cram in all of Western Pandora is probably no easy feat.

Remember as well, the inevitability of future updates, patches, and even just extra content after Frontiers of Pandora’s release is sure to bump that initial file size up higher than the maximum altitude of a Mountain Banshee.

It also explains a lot as to why the Nintendo Switch hasn’t had a version commissioned too, but will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on PS4 or Xbox One?