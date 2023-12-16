How to complete Finding Home Part Seven in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Finding Home Part Seven doesn’t require as much cross-kingdom travel as some of the others in the Finding Home series, but you will need to be a decent way into the main story of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora before you can start this side quest.

Finding Home Part Seven starts and ends in the Clouded Forest. If you don’t know what that means, then you need to keep playing the main story until you reach this area. If you already have access to the Clouded Forest, read on to learn where to find the Computer Terminal that begins Finding Home Part Seven, and more importantly, where to find the Comic Page that completes the quest.

How to start Finding Home Part Seven in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Start your quest in the Clouded Forest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This side quest begins automatically after you locate and scan the corresponding Computer Terminal, just like all others in the Finding Home series. This particular terminal is located east of the Resistance Headquarters in the Clouded Forest. Because Clouded Forest is the last kingdom that you unlock in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you need to be over halfway finished with the main story before you can complete Finding Home Part Seven.

Once you’re able to, fast travel to Resistance HQ in Giant’s Bane—the first region of Clouded Forest. Exit HQ and head straight east towards Warrior’s Plunge, where you will have to carefully drop down a few different cliffs as you make your way to the Computer Terminal. After a few drops, you will encounter a waterfall that leads towards Warrior’s Plunge. The Computer Terminal is just northeast of the first drop in this waterfall, and you will get a POI on your map that shows the exact location as soon as you are within a reasonable distance of it.

Start the side quest here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you arrive at the Computer Terminal POI, you will see an old RDA construction site with a metal outpost next to it. The Computer Terminal is on the back of this outpost—you do not need to go inside of it to scan the terminal. When you go to the back of the outpost, you will see a generator with an option to pull a lever and begin a tedious process of getting inside the facility.

Doing this gets you an Assault Rifle that deals 11 damage, but is not required for hacking the Computer Terminal. From the generator behind the outpost, look left. You will see the Computer Terminal nestled against the back exterior wall of the outpost. Hack it using SID, and Finding Home Part Seven will automatically be started.

Nice terminal you’ve got there. Video by Dot Esports

How to find the location from the photo and complete finding Home Part Seven in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Track Finding Home Part Seven from your Quest tab so that you receive updates and can view the location from the photo where the Comic Page is located. The quest description will tell you that you’re looking for a location in the Crimson Great Wood north of the River of Ancestors.

If you haven’t yet discovered this location, all you need to know is that you’re going north of Resistance Headquarters. When you first head north, you’ll encounter Giant’s Bane, a massive stone mountain. The River of Ancestors is just north of Giant’s Bane.

The comic page is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Northeast of the River of Ancestors The River’s Eye, and the location from the photo is just west of the waterfall that connects The River’s Eye to the River of Ancestors. Conveniently, as soon as you’re in the vicinity, you will get a Quest Marker that shows you exactly where to find the outpost containing the Comic Page that completes Finding Home Part Seven.

The best way to make sure that you get the Quest Marker is to line yourself up directly with the waterfall that connects The River’s Eye to the River of Ancestors. Do this, and then walk directly west into the woods. After 100 meters or so, Finding Home Part Seven will automatically update to the task “explore the area,” and you will now have a marker showing you exactly where to find the Comic Page.

Found it. Video by Dot Esports

Head inside the abandoned RDA facility, and find the Comic Page on the right side of the interior. Once you pick the page up, Finding Home Part Seven will be completed.