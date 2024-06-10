All new content in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: The Sky Breaker DLC

New adventures are on the way in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s The Sky Breaker DLC, the first of two confirmed story packs, which introduces a variety of new content—all of which we’ve collated for you here.

It’s been a quiet few months for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora since it was released in December 2023, but that’s all about to change when The Sky Breaker launches on July 16, followed by the second DLC later this year.

Insight into The Sky Breaker at Ubisoft Forward during Summer Game Fest showed us exactly what we can expect to be added to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, featuring everything from new locations and enemies to fan-requested features.

New content in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: The Sky Breaker

The biggest piece of new content that will be introduced as part of The Sky Breaker DLC for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the exploration of a new region in the Upper Plains, the Heart of the Plains, which features new environments like Prism Fields, Feathered Grasslands, and Stone Rapids.

New enemy types are also being introduced in The Sky Breaker, including the AMP Defender with an indestructible shield and top-mounted Gatling gun, alongside RDA lieutenants with AMP Suits that provide added firepower and additional protection.

The Sky Breaker DLC also introduces the festival of the games, where the Na’vi celebrate in the Upper Plains and where you can take part in timed challenges. You’ll also be able to level up to the rank of master crafter with a new Legendary rarity and increase your rank to 25.

Additionally, The Sky Breaker DLC releases alongside a title update for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora that will be free to all players. Highlights include a 40 FPS quality mode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, adjusted combat difficulty, and motion aiming with the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s Story Pack One: The Sky Breaker is included for no additional cost for those who purchased the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game, as well as those with a Ubisoft+ subscription.

