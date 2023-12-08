All mounts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora sends you on a sprawling adventure across James Cameron’s universe, but what mounts can be used?

In the movies, the Na’vi people have a close relationship with nature and that relationship is echoed in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, where you can bond with creatures for the ability to control their movement—making traversal much quicker.

But how many mounts are in the game and how are they different? We’ve covered everything you need to know here.

Every mount in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

There are two mounts in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for you to unlock, which will help you navigate on land and in the air. But there’s no Great Leonopteryx or Tulcans like there is in the movies.

However, further story content will be added to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora in 2024, so it’s possible we may see more mounts added.

Ikran

Take to the skies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The iconic Ikran is the first mount you will get access to in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and can be unlocked via story progression. You can’t, however, fly your aerial friend in all locations immediately and will need to progress further.

Using your Ikran is the quickest way to get across the map in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and you have the benefit of being able to call in your Ikran at any time by pressing up on the D-pad—although it won’t be able to land in every area.

Your Ikran is customizable in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and you can choose a name that your character will say aloud during the game, which helps to create a bond between you and the beast.

Direhorse

Take me down to the old town road. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Direhorse is the second and final mount you will get access to in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora once you have reached the Upper Plains region. While great for navigating shorter distances, there are some differences compared to the Ikran.

Your bond with a Direhorse is only temporary and you must approach the wild creatures slowly to soothe them before jumping on. They will remain nearby for a short period but you’ll find yourself having to bond with many during your playthrough.

The Direhorse is not customizable and cannot be named in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, so your relationship is only fleeting.