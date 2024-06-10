Forgot password
A promo image for DLC in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.
Image via Ubisoft
Category:
Avatar

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's long-awaited DLC gets release date—and it's sooner than you think

Pandora awaits your return.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Jun 10, 2024 02:54 pm

Players waiting for a reason to dive back into Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have been given exactly that with the announcement of the first DLC’s release date, which is right around the corner.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘s first story pack, The Sky Breaker, was revealed ahead of the game’s full release in December last year and a precise release date has now been confirmed.

A player character in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora wearing a cap.
New challenges await. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Sky Breaker DLC for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will instead be released across all platforms on July 16, where the fight against the RDA reignites after an interruption to the great festival of games.

Players will be taken to a new region, The Heart of the Plains in the Upper Plains, with new environments including the Prism Fields, Feathered Grasslands, and Stone Rapids.

A new enemy archetype, the AMP Defender, also makes its debut with an indestructible shield that will test your aim and combat abilities, alongside new RDA lieutenants with AMP Suits that provide additional firepower.

Timed challenges will also feature during the festival of the games and you will also be able to level up to master crafter status, while the maximum rank will increase to 25 with the addition of new ways to spend skill points.

Alongside the DLC content, a title update will also drop on the same day adding a 40 FPS quality mode on Xbox Series X|S and PS5, adjusted combat difficulty, and more.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘s Story Pack One: The Sky Breaker is included for no additional cost for those who purchased the Gold and Ultimate editions of the game, as well as those with a Ubisoft+ subscription.

The Season Pass for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora also includes access to a second story pack. Secrets of the Spires, which is due to be released later this year.

Author
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.
