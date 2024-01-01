Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora beginner’s tips and tricks

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is pretty self-explanatory, as the tutorial does a decent job teaching you how to play. However, there may be a few things you won’t be aware of (I certainly wasn’t) that can help you during your first playthrough.

In this guide, I’ve listed nine tips and categorized them into Gameplay, Combat, and Survival. These are all the tips I wish I knew before I started playing, and they’re sure to help you out if you are just starting your Avatar journey.

Gameplay tips for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ikran riding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here are three general gameplay tips that will help you play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora more efficiently.

Get the flying mount ASAP

Fast traveling in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora drains your energy. Fortunately, there is a much cooler way to travel: Ikran Mount. Early in the game, during the main story mission, you can do the quest to tame your own Ikran Mount, and once you do, you can fly it anywhere with very few restrictions. This is also a perfect place to get some snaps from a birds eye point of view.

Use the X-ray Vision

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s version of X-ray vision is the Na’vi senses. Using this mode, you can, as expected, find hidden items, mark enemies, and just scan the environment. It feels like cheating, if I’m being honest.

There is co-op in the game, but…

…you only get it AFTER you finish the main story campaign. My guess is that Ubisoft had to include co-op in the game but made the story very single-player-friendly. So, to remedy this, you can only play Avatar co-op with a friend after you finish the final main story quest. After you unlock the feature, you can do everything co-op, including side-quests.

Combat tips for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Guns blazing is always a good option. Image via Ubisoft

Here are some tips to help you fight, gear up, and level up better.

Sneaking > Guns Blazing

Unlike other Ubisoft games, you are a super-powerful warrior. You are, however, a sneaky, agile rogue. So, use these skills to your advantage. When fighting enemies, try to take a stealthy approach. Take enemies out one by one. During the early game, enemies can easily overwhelm you, but as you get more upgrades, you’ll slowly turn into an overpowered character. So until you get some skills, stay low to the ground and use your arrows.

Human outposts also sell decent-ish gear

The best weapons in Frontiers of Pandora are sold by Na’vi tribes. However, you can still get some really good starting gear from human resistance members. You can also use them to get rid of stuff you don’t need and even get early versions of powerful weapons.

Increase your ammo capacity ASAP

If you want to avoid running out of ammo when an outpost raid goes wrong, you’ll want to invest in the ‘Extra Ammo’ skill. As the name suggests, this allows you to carry twice as many arrows, spears, and firearm rounds. I was completely fine with just one point, but if you’re still missing ammo, get the second tier of this skill as well.

Survival tips for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Shoot the platform first. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Finally, here are a few tips to help you survive Pandora.

Tarsyu Flower and why you need them

While you are exploring Pandora, you’ll be doing a lot of gathering. While some plants and items are more valuable than others, nothing is as valuable as the Tarsyu Flowers. Tarsy Saplings can give you skill points, but large Tarsyu Flowers will teach you Ancestral skills. Ancestral Skills are very useful, as they give you abilities like double-jumping.

Be careful how and when you pick fruit

Normally I don’t much care about cooking and gathering ingredients in games. However, in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, cooking is useful, and the quality of your ingredients does matter. To get ingredients of the highest quality level, you need to pick them gently and move your mouse / analog stick carefully so you don’t end up breaking the plant. If you learn this, you will gather better quality ingredients, which, in turn, mean better cooked items.

Spare some parts?

I cannot stress this enough: get in the habit of getting as many spare parts as possible. During the endgame, you probably won’t need as many, but they are really scarce when you are just starting out. So, use your Na’vi senses and look for them. Whenever you see an abandoned human outpost, there is a good chance it still has spare parts, so don’t leave them lying. Spare parts are the main currency of this game, so you really need as many as you can.