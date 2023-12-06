Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora boasts a massive open world with a ton of secrets to uncover. With so much to see, you should expect to do a lot of walking, but fortunately, there is a way to speed things up.

The developer added fast travel to give players a quick way to get to key locations. Instead of walking for minutes, you can teleport straight back home and get prepped for that next quest. If you’re looking at a mission objective that’s quite a distance from your location, here’s how you can fast-travel and skip the walk.

How to fast travel in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You can fast travel using the map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Fast traveling is very simple to use, but it can only be activated to reach specific locations, and you can’t just travel anywhere.

You can fast travel to camp locations, echo towers, and other key locations in the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora story. The process to do this is very straightforward and can be done at any point outside of combat, or after being killed during a mission.

Open the map .

. Hover over the location that you’d like to travel too. If you aren’t sure, simply hover over key points in the general direction until one allows you to fast travel.

Hold the interact button, square on the controller to fast travel to this location.

That’s it! By following these steps, you can substantially cut down the time it takes to traverse the terrain and get into the Avatar action much quicker.