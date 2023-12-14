How to complete Finding Home Part 10 in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Finding Home Part 10 is one of the last tasks in the long line of comic page collecting in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and it also just so happens to be one of the more tedious members of the Finding Home series.

This guide will walk you through where to find the Data Terminal to begin Finding Home Part 10, as well as where you need to go to collect the comic page and complete the side quest.

How to start Finding Home Part 10 in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

To begin Finding Home Part 10, you need to be pretty close to the end of the main story in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. I’m going to say why while avoiding any spoilers, so don’t worry about your innocence if you haven’t gotten very far into the main questline yet.

To begin Finding Home Part 10, you need to find a Data Terminal in the far northwest corner of the Clouded Forest—an area that is only safely accessible after a certain quest has been completed. If you haven’t completed that quest, trying to go to this Data Terminal will result in your death. You’ve been warned!

Once you can safely access the northern portion of the Clouded Forest, starting and completing Finding Home Part 10 isn’t any more difficult than any of the other quests. Go to the farthest northwest corner of the Clouded Forest, to the Scarlett Thicket Biome within the Crimson Great Wood. The encampment that houses the Data Terminal is unassuming, so it is easiest to look at the photos below to find it. Also, be aware going to the northwest corner of the Clouded Forest should give you an undiscovered POI for the Data Terminal.

The Data Terminal is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports A closer look. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Because of the spoilery reason I mentioned, I’m not going to mention, you will need to walk to the Data Terminal on foot. You can fly for a portion of the journey, but it will be abundantly clear when you can no longer ride your Ikran the rest of the way.

Once you are at the Data Terminal POI, find the small terminal under some makeshift camping supplies, and use SID to hack it. Doing so begins Finding Home Part 10.

All the way up here, huh? Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to find the location from the photo and complete Finding Home Part 10

The location from the photo in Finding Home Part 10 you need to find is located toward the southwest corner of the Clouded Forest. Thankfully, that spoilery spoiler won’t be a problem in this portion of the Clouded Forest, so you can use your Ikran for this part. The location you need to find is directly west of the Stealth River in The Cut. In case you haven’t been down this way yet, it is southwest of the Resistance Base in the Clouded Forest.

The location from the photo is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you approach the correct location, you will be attacked by Feral Viperwolves and a Feral Thanator, so make sure you’ve got your wits about you. After the skirmish, find the small metal outpost in a clearing in the forest.

This must be the place. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head inside of the outpost, and find the Comic Page on the ground. Congratulations—you’ve just completed Finding Home Part 10.