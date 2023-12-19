Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora listed for massive 40 percent discount, then updated to be way less of a bargain

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora only launched 12 days ago and despite the mostly positive response to its release, the game is already on sale, and at one point it had a jaw-dropping discount.

If you were fast, you could have got this new Avatar RPG for just $39.99; a discount of $30 from Best Buy. This deal, which has since been taken down, was for both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S versions, so if you’re a console gamer it was a no-brainer. Typically the game retails for $70, so you were getting more than a 40 percent discount.

You may have missed out. Image via Ubisoft

Sadly, it seems this was an error, as Best Buy has since decreased the discount and is now selling the game for $49.99 instead. The retailer hasn’t addressed the price change, but we expect some lucky gamers were able to get in while it was at a record low.

Best Buy isn’t the only retailer giving the gift of Avatar discounts this holiday season. Amazon and Target also have the game on sale for 29 percent off, so you can get it for $50 instead of full price. If you plan on buying Frontiers of Pandora, there’s no reason to be paying $70, but even at that price, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed.

Frontiers of Pandora has its issues, but at its core, there is a beautiful open-world RPG here to explore, and it has charm. Reviewers took kindly to Ubisoft’s latest RPG, drawing comparisons to the developer’s successful Far Cry franchise, which becomes evident when you jump into the world.

Sadly, PC gamers don’t have many options when it comes to discounts. Instead, if you want to save some money but still try out the game it can be played for free with a subscription to Ubisoft Plus.

With it being the season of giving, perhaps this major Best Buy discount will make Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora the perfect gift for the gamer in your life.