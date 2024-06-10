Avatar Frontiers of Pandora: The Sky Breaker release countdown: Exact start time and date

A new journey is right around the corner in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora with the imminent release of The Sky Breaker DLC—and we can tell you exactly how long you have left to wait.

Recommended Videos

The Sky Breaker is the first of two story DLCs for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, the second of which is expected in the fall of 2024, and features a new environment to explore alongside challenging enemy variants.

If you’re excited to dive back into Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora when The Sky Breaker DLC releases, use our countdown below to imprint the release date into your memory.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: The Sky Breaker release time and date

The fight reignites. Image via Ubisoft

Ubisoft is yet to confirm an official release time for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: The Sky Breaker, but we know the DLC will be released on July 16. Based on the full release of the game last year, however, we can make an educated guess.

In December 2023, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora was released at 12pm local time in a staggered release window—which means some players could access the game earlier than others, theoretically, based on where they were in the world.

It’s expected that The Sky Breaker will follow the same release plan and could drop at 12pm in your local time zone. We’ll update this article accordingly if Ubisoft confirms an official release time.

For now, use the countdown below to keep tabs on exactly how many days, minutes, hours, and seconds are left until a new adventure awaits you in Pandora. We’ve set the countdown to 12pm CT on July 16.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 5 : 0 : 0 8 : 1 8 : 1 5

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy