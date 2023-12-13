How to unlock Ghost Strike Ancestor Skill in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Take your stealth to the next level.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora continues the franchise’s trend of highlighting the significance of nature connecting with the Na’vi people. Thanks to this they can unlock unique skills such as Ghost Strike.

One of the Ancestor Skills you can unlock during your time in Pandora, Ghost Strike will allow you to deal more damage when creeping up on enemies using stealth. This is extremely helpful when you’re drastically outnumbered but need to overtake a location.

So you can increase your stealth success, here is a step-by-step guide to unlocking Ghost Strike in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

How to unlock Ghost Strike in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

You need to connect with this plant. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get Ghost Strike by connecting with the flower Tarsyu, gaining the Ancestor Skill in a cave located within the Mother of Rivers. This location can be found easily as it is on top of a giant rock structure, but you need to have access to the Upper Plains before you can go there.

Once you arrive, venture through the cave. While the path is straightforward, it can be easy to get lost so to help, here is each key step to reaching Tarsyu.

Ghost Strike can be found in the Upper Plains. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Enter the cave and dive into the water

You will see an underwater tunnel, venture through it, and surface on the other side

Head forward to the right until you reach a room filled with Coiling Sunshine.

Start jumping across the platforms from the right, then across the middle, and down the left side until you’re through the gap.

Once across crouch and crawl under the small tunnel gap in the rockface.

Drop down into the shallow water and crawl through the gap into the next room.

Now walk up the ramp to the left jumping across to the right side of the room, hopping along each platform until you reach Tarsyu, the giant flower.

Connect with Tarsyu, and that’s it! You’ve now got Ghost Strike.

Will Ghost Strike you will know deal an extra 30 percent of stealth damage making it the perfect skill for taking out enemy strongholds.