One of the most exciting things about the Na’vi, the denizens of Pandora from the Avatar movies, is their connection to the Ikran, dragon-like flying creatures that roam the skies. Now, in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, you can use this connection to take to the skies on an Ikran of your own.

The Ikran is a flying mount you can use to explore Pandora. While you probably won’t see them too much early on, the moment you first encounter one, you’ll be counting down the moments until you can ride your own Ikran. If you’re as impatient as we were, here’s everything you need to do to unlock this unique mount, and how you can use it once unlocked.

How to get the Ikran flying mount in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ikran are the best way to travel in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You will receive your Ikran flying mount in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora once you have completed the mission Take Flight.

This mission comes mid-way through the story and sees you climbing to the peak of the Ikran Rookery. Fortunately, the process is very straightforward. When you get to the quest location, simply continue ascending along the path to the top. While there is some platforming required, the puzzles are very simple to solve and shouldn’t slow you down at all.

Once you get to the top, you’ll be asked to soothe an Ikran. Once soothed, it will take you to a new menu where you can customize your mount’s name and look. Make sure you choose wisely as there is no way to change it once it’s all locked in.

As soon as you’re done with this process, you’ll be allowed to mount up and enjoy flying!

How to use your Ikran flying mount in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

If you’re looking to summon your new Ikran mount while exploring Pandora, simply press the Up button on your D-Pad.

This button will call the Ikran to your location, so keep your eyes peeled nearby. Once it has landed on the ground, simply approach your Ikran and hold square to mount. Now, you’re once again ready to take to the skies.