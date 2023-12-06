Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora gives players plenty of options when it comes to traversing Pandora. While the Ikran might be the most popular of these given it flies, one great choice is the Direhorse.

The Direhorse is the fastest land-based mount in the game and something you’ll need to get familiar with before you can complete the game. Like Ikran, you can’t just run up to one and start riding. There are a few things you’ll need to do and be aware of first.

How to get a Direhorse mount in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Direhorses are great for quickly traveling distances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To unlock the Direhorse mount in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora you must first complete The Wandering Clan mission. This mount, however, does not function like the Ikran you’ll have recruited earlier.

Once you arrive in the Upper Plains, you’ll be greeted by many Direhorses, all that can be potential companions. Fortunately, The Wandering Clan mission is the first one in this area so you’ll be able to ride them almost from the jump.

The Direhorse mount is not a permanent companion that you can call to your location, instead, it’s a skill that can be used any time that you encounter the creature in the wild.

How to ride a Direhorse in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Before you can ride a Direhorse you’ll find have to find one and soothe it.

Slowly and carefully approach a wild Direhorse. When in range, hold Square to soothe the wild animal. Slowly creep forward until you’re close enough to mount up.

It’s that simple, and now you’ve got a Direhorse to speed up your travels across the Upper Plains.