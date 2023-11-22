Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Nintendo Switch?

Will there be a Switch home for Avatar?

na'vi riding creature in avatar frontiers of pandora
Image via Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a long time coming, and loyal fans are eager to know if the inhabitants of Avatar will be Na’vigating their way to the Nintendo Switch.

After many years in development, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will finally see the light of day on Dec. 7, 2023. Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s ambitious take on the world of Avatar will be a big release, and a title of this magnitude is set for a wide release, but will it release on Nintendo Switch? We’re here to answer just that.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Nintendo Switch?

na'vi reaching out hand in avatar frontiers of pandora
There are restrictions, sadly. Image via Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

As we see so often with AAA titles, the Frontiers of Pandora will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. But it will steer clear of the Nintendo Switch—and also the PS4 and Xbox One.

Related

How long is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?
All Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora pre-order bonuses

Aside from some rare examples in recent years, such as The Witcher 3 and Hogwarts Legacy, blockbuster RPG games tend to skip the Nintendo Switch. My logical assumption is that as sophisticated and powerful as the Switch is, it will struggle to process enormous RPG experiences intended for state-of-the-art hardware such as the PS5.

If you are picking up Avatar on another platform, be sure you’ve got the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date locked down in your diary.

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.

Latest Articles