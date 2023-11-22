Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora on Nintendo Switch?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a long time coming, and loyal fans are eager to know if the inhabitants of Avatar will be Na’vigating their way to the Nintendo Switch.

After many years in development, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will finally see the light of day on Dec. 7, 2023. Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s ambitious take on the world of Avatar will be a big release, and a title of this magnitude is set for a wide release, but will it release on Nintendo Switch? We’re here to answer just that.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be on Nintendo Switch?

There are restrictions, sadly. Image via Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will not be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

As we see so often with AAA titles, the Frontiers of Pandora will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. But it will steer clear of the Nintendo Switch—and also the PS4 and Xbox One.

Aside from some rare examples in recent years, such as The Witcher 3 and Hogwarts Legacy, blockbuster RPG games tend to skip the Nintendo Switch. My logical assumption is that as sophisticated and powerful as the Switch is, it will struggle to process enormous RPG experiences intended for state-of-the-art hardware such as the PS5.

If you are picking up Avatar on another platform, be sure you’ve got the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release date locked down in your diary.