When does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release?

Fans won't have to wait for the movie to experience Pandora again.

Avatar fans won’t have to wait until 2025 to experience the world with giant blue people again in the next movie because Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s release date is right around the corner. Players will be able to spend their holiday seasons learning how to be a Na’vi.

Avatar’s world and message moved many back in 2009 when the first movie launched and became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, players can explore Pandora for themselves and learn the Na’vi culture in Ubisoft’s take on Pandora.

What is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘s release date?

Toruk Makto! Image via Ubisoft

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on Dec. 7 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game will also be available on Ubisoft+, the company’s subscription service. Unfortunately, there is no early access included in any of the three editions.

Players will be able to explore an open-world Pandora, play as and customize a Na’vi character, fly on an Ikran, and fight against the RDA in this first-person action-adventure game. The story will be set in the Western part of the world.

It will be a massive game that not every PC will be able to run, which indicates breathtaking graphics and a map full of life and detail, plus the many features and gameplay possibilities that the setting offers. Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), a known game for its detailed world, doesn’t require a machine as powerful as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does.

On the other hand, RDR2‘s size was much bigger—set at 150GB— than Frontiers of Pandora’s 90GB. Frontiers of Pandora might be a very beautiful game, but might also have less content than RDR2.