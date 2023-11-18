When does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release?

Avatar fans won’t have to wait until 2025 to experience the world with giant blue people again in the next movie because Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s release date is right around the corner. Players will be able to spend their holiday seasons learning how to be a Na’vi.
Avatar’s world and message moved many back in 2009 when the first movie launched and became the highest-grossing movie of all time. Now, players can explore Pandora for themselves and learn the Na’vi culture in Ubisoft’s take on Pandora.
What is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘s release date?
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will be released on Dec. 7 for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. The game will also be available on Ubisoft+, the company’s subscription service. Unfortunately, there is no early access included in any of the three editions.
Players will be able to explore an open-world Pandora, play as and customize a Na’vi character, fly on an Ikran, and fight against the RDA in this first-person action-adventure game. The story will be set in the Western part of the world.
It will be a massive game that not every PC will be able to run, which indicates breathtaking graphics and a map full of life and detail, plus the many features and gameplay possibilities that the setting offers. Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), a known game for its detailed world, doesn’t require a machine as powerful as Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora does.
On the other hand, RDR2‘s size was much bigger—set at 150GB— than Frontiers of Pandora’s 90GB. Frontiers of Pandora might be a very beautiful game, but might also have less content than RDR2.