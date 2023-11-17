Does Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora have early access?

Avatar: Fronters of Pandora is set to expand the James Cameron universe significantly with its Dec. 7 release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Amazon Luna.

The highly-anticipated game will give players a new story to explore on the moon of Pandora in an environment true to the Hollywood moves—and is set canonically after the events of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Is there early access for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Currently, Ubisoft has not announced any early access period for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and that is unlikely to change.

Patience is needed. Image via Ubisoft

Three editions of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora but none provide early access to the game—even the $129.99 Ultimate Edition.

While this has become somewhat of an anomaly in the gaming sphere, where publishers usually provide a few days early access for an additional cost or as part of a pre-order, it was to be expected with Ubisoft.

When Assassin’s Creed Mirage was released earlier this year, the game also did not include any early access options.

However, if you’re keen to play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and save some bucks while doing so, you can purchase a Ubisoft+ subscription for $14.99 a month that gives access to the Ultimate Edition of the game.

Fans of Avatar have had to be patient for new content, with a whopping 13-year gap between the release of the initial film and Avatar: The Way of Water—though they will at least get three further film releases from 2025 to 2031.

On the gaming side of things, the wait for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is significantly shorter, and we can’t wait to get stuck in.