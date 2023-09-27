Does Assassin’s Creed Mirage have early access?

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest entry into Ubisoft’s long-running action adventure franchise. Set to release on Oct. 5, 2023, many long-time fans of the series have wondered if there is any way to get early access.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to return to the stealth roots of the series. You will assume the role of the upstart assassin Basim in ninth century Baghdad, first seen in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Like almost all Assassin’s Creed games, there will be plenty of opportunities to meet historical figures, explore a vast cityscape, and stab plenty of Templars.

If you are looking to get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Mirage before its Oct. 5 release date, here’s what you need to know.

Will Assassin’s Creed Mirage have early access?

It does not look like Assassin’s Creed Mirage will have any form of early access. Ubisoft has not announced any early-access period and considering the official release date is only days away at the time of writing, we can safely assume there is no early-access period.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will release on Oct. 5, 2023 for PC, Xbox, and PS5. You can still pre-order the upcoming Ubisoft release for extra in-game content, though it does not offer any form of early access. If you purchase either the Deluxe or Collector’s Case, you can get the Deluxe Pack which comes with several in-game items such as Prince of Persia inspired weapons, mount skins, eagle skins, and armor.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage was originally slated to release on Oct. 12, however was moved up to Oct. 5 in early August. In this sense everyone is getting early access in some capacity. Though you won’t be able to start Basim’s journey with the assassins early, there isn’t much time to wait left.

