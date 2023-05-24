Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer goes back to series’ roots, confirms release date

Ubisoft got the new Assassin’s Creed hype train rolling for later this year during the May 24 PlayStation Showcase, showing off a brand new gameplay trailer and confirming the release date for its next installment—Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

We already knew Mirage was on the way, and that it would feature a fresh look at the franchise through the eyes of assassin Basim in the “Golden Age of Baghdad,” using plenty of new twists to spice things up for the franchise’s 15th anniversary.

The game’s associate director, Maïté Hayet, detailed several of the new features that were showcased in the latest trailer, including Assassin’s Focus. This is a new type of vision mechanic that will allow players to mark multiple targets at once while using other familiar elements to take them down.

Other new inclusions include a “Pole Vault” parkour mechanic that will allow Basim to reach and maintain heights, though much of what was shown does take the series back to its roots for stealth and action.

According to Hayet, Basim prefers the quiet approach to completing his missions as is true to his Hidden Ones training, though the game will allow for you to take other routes as well.

This was just one of several blockbuster titles revealed during May’s PlayStation Showcase, alongside the likes of a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake and Spider-Man 2’s first gameplay reveal.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will launch on all modern Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as major PC marketplaces, on Oct. 12.

