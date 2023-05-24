The Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is real, it’s actually happening, and it looks incredible

It’s time to return to the jungles of the Soviet Union once more, Big Boss: the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake is real, and it’s coming to multiple platforms.

Having been rumored for some time, the MGS3 remake was revealed in a stunning trailer during today’s PlayStation Showcase. The trailer shows Big Boss himself, lurking in the jungle swamps with a beautiful look, although the trailer itself did not contain gameplay.

Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater originally released on the PlayStation 2 in 2004. It’s widely regarded as one of the best games of all time, and is considered the favorite among MGS titles for many as well.

Since Hideo Kojima’s unceremonious departure from Konami after his final work in the series on Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, there’s only been one Metal Gear title released with 2018’s poorly-received Metal Gear Survive. An attempt to remake or recreate Kojima’s 2004 classic will no doubt face heavy scrutiny from fans.

MGS3 takes place in 1964 and stars Big Boss on the mission that earned him the title, taking on the Cobra Unit in a top secret mission in the Soviet Union during the Cold War between the United States and USSR.

Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake is coming to PS5 with no current release date scheduled. It’s also currently unclear just who is developing the title, so stay tuned for more information.

