Konami is gearing up for a ‘long-awaited’ 2023 full of announcements

With 2022 nearing its end, a producer from Konami has confirmed that “a lot” is in store for the game publisher in 2023.

Speaking with Famitsu, Noriaki Okamura, a producer for the renowned Metal Gear Solid franchise of games, pointed out that 2023 will be “a year of many announcements” from Konami, as well as describing next year as a “long-awaited” year for the studio. Okamura also shared his tease with Gematsu.

“Other than [the educational edition of Momotaro Dentetsu announced last year], 2023 will be a year of many announcements! Stay tuned,” he said.

Okamura did not point out any specific details about the tease he made for Konami’s plans. But some reports this year emerged that involved the rumored revivals of some of Konami’s established game franchises. Aside from Metal Gear, some of the franchises mentioned include Castlevania and Silent Hill.

For the Metal Gear Solid franchise, which Okamura has been known to work on, some reports claim a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater is currently in the works under developer Bistuous. This came after the game studio listed Konami as one of its clients. Konami has still not confirmed anything about this claim, though.

The latest game released for the Metal Gear Solid franchise was Metal Gear Solid Five: The Phantom Pain in 2015. It sold over 5 million copies worldwide during its first month of release.

“Ushering in a new era for the METAL GEAR franchise with cutting-edge technology powered by the Fox Engine, METAL GEAR SOLID V: The Phantom Pain, will provide players a first-rate gaming experience as they are offered tactical freedom to carry out open-world missions,” the game’s official description on Steam reads.