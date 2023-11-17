Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements: PC specifications

This game is not for the weak of hardware.

Exploring Pandora will require a lot of your PC’s hardware. Unlike most games, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora‘s recommended and minimum requirements don’t have many differences, which is bad news for low and medium-end PC and laptop owners.

Ubisoft is going hard on the creation of the Avatar world—Pandora. Avatar has a massive fan base considering it’s the highest-grossing movie of all time, and not even Avengers: Endgame managed to surpass it.

Fans will be able to see if the franchise translates well to the video game medium with Frontiers of Pandora. Players can explore an open-world Pandora, play as and customize a Na’vi character, fly on an Ikran, and fight against the RDA.

What’s all that going to cost your PC’s systems? Read on to find out.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora system requirements for PC and laptop

There isn’t much difference between the system requirements. Image via Ubisoft.

Lower-end PCs and laptops and even medium-end hardware won’t be able to run Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora because of the magnitude of the game. Rendering the massive world, its life, and details will require a lot of power.

AAA games normally have a minimum system requirement that indicates to players that they’ll be able to play the game on lower settings if they don’t meet all the requirements of the recommended system. But Ubisoft left no space for that this time.

You’ll need a whopping 16GB RAM for both the minimum and recommended system requirements and 8GB VRAM for the minimum. You’ll also need 90GB of free space with an SSD.

Ubisoft even points out that “laptop models of video cards may work, as long as their performance is similar to the minimum requirements” on their support page.

Recommended system requirements for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X @ 3.7 GHz, Intel Core i5-11600K @ 3.9 GHz, or better RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, or better

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, or better Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 VRAM: 12GB

12GB Storage: 90GB free space

Minimum system requirements for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Operating System : Windows 10 64-bit or higher

: Windows 10 64-bit or higher CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz, or better

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz, Intel Core i7-8700K @ 3.70 GHz, or better RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: AMD RX 5700, Intel Arc A750 (with ReBAR on), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, or better

AMD RX 5700, Intel Arc A750 (with ReBAR on), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, or better Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 VRAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 90GB free space

How to find your PC and laptop’s specifications

In case it’s been some time since you bought your PC or laptop and don’t remember what are its hardware specifications, there is a simple way to find out: you can use the Direct X Diagnostic Tool to check.

Here’s the step-by-step on how to check your specs and see if you can play Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora:

Press Win + R.

Type dxdiag and hit Enter.

Click on yes if a window talking about the PC information pops up.

The important info is the operating system, processor, and memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Check the name and the display memory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most PC and laptop specs will be on the System tab, but you’ll need to go to the Display tab to see your GPU and VRAM specs information.