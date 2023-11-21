Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora coming to PS4 and Xbox One?

The wait for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is almost over, with the Dec. 7 launch right around the corner—but will PS4 and Xbox One players get to enjoy the game?

Set canonically in James Cameron’s expertly-crafted universe, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora takes players on an open-world adventure in the previously unseen Western Frontier on the Moon of Pandora and will be a beautiful environment when harnessing the capabilities of current-gen consoles.

But will the game still be available for those on old-gen consoles? We’ve got the answer you’re looking for below.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora release on PS4 and Xbox One?

Bad news for old-gen gamers. Image via Ubisoft.

Unfortunately, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora isn’t releasing on previous generation consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. Ubisoft’s title is launching across three platforms and is available to gamers on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

The lack of the Avatar title on PS4 and Xbox One continues a growing trend in the industry, where those platforms are omitted from the release plans or come with significantly fewer features than the version on their big brothers.

Given that both consoles launched in 2013, a decade ago, it’s not too surprising that they are now being left behind—especially as it is now three years since the crop of current-gen consoles were released.

Shortages in stock at launch and during the pandemic have been resolved, so the current-gen consoles are now readily available. Moving forward, there will be fewer and fewer releases on PS4 and Xbox One as a result.