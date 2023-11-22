Is Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora open world?

How much of Pandora will you get to explore?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to embark on a never-before-seen venture to Western Pandora. Does the promise of new land mean there’ll be an open world to explore?

It’s not uncommon to do an open-world game in 2023. Forspoken, Tears of the Kingdom, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are just several examples from this year already. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora though carries a lot of weight on its broad, blue shoulders.

The following of Avatar is big, but so is Pandora. So I’m here today to let you know if Frontiers of Pandora is open world, and what to expect.

Will Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora be open world?

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora lets you off the leash. Image via Ubisoft

Frontiers of Pandora is a completely open-world RPG title allowing fans and interested spectators to roam free around the region.

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the sights and sounds of Pandora for yourself, well, now is the time. On the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora website, Ubisoft describes the game as a first-person, action-adventure game set in the open world of the Western Frontier of Pandora.”

From wildlife combat to tackling humans and robots, all the dangers and pitfalls that come with backpacking through Western Pandora will be on full display.

It’ll be a Christmas-period 2023 release for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, causing players to sing Feliz Na’Vi-dad while they adventure.