All badges in Apex Legends and how to get them

Apex Legends offers one of the most hectic gameplay experiences compared to its rivals on the market. Though the pure gameplay experience may be enough to keep some players hooked, a good chunk of players will also look for milestones to hit in their Apex careers. Achievements, ranks, and cosmetics are perfect ways to reward players for their time, and Apex has more than a handful of them.
The battle pass is the first one to come to minds since it gets renewed with awesome skins each season. If you’re the type of player that enjoys unlocking everything Apex has to offer, badges should last you for quite some time as there many of them that require you to explore different parts of the game.
Unlocking all of them may require you to switch up your play style or even spend Apex Coins, but you’ll only be able to claim that you’ve truly completed Apex after getting your hands on all of the badges.
Here are all the Badges that you can collect on Apex and how to do so.
Account badges
- Baller: Own 125 legendary items in your collection.
- Banner Legend: Equip an item in all banner slots on eight different legends.
- EA Access: Become an EA Access subscriber.
- This badge is exclusive to PlayStation and Xbox players.
- Fashionista: Have a legendary skin and a legendary finisher for eight different legends.
- Fully Kitted: Use and equip two fully kitted weapons simultaneously in a match.
- Group Theatrics I: Join a game with a full-premade squad, and win one game where each member of the squad executes an enemy.
- Group Theatrics II: Join a game with a full-premade squad, and win two games where each member of the squad executes an enemy.
- Group Theatrics III: Join a game with a full-premade squad, and win three games where each member of the squad executes an enemy.
- Long Shot: Knock down a player from a greater distance than 300 meters.
- Master of All: Win at least 10 matches with eight different legends.
- No Witnesses: Join a game with a full-premade squad and kill 15 players. If any of the players you knock down gets revived or resurrected, those kills don’t count toward this badge.
- Origin Access: Become an Origin Access subscriber.
- This is an exclusive badge for PC players.
- Pack Victory: Win a game with a full premade squad.
- Respawn Entertainment Developer: This is an exclusive badge that can only be obtained by Respawn Entertainment Staff members and voice actors.
- Team. Work. I: Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets three kills.
- Team. Work. II: Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets five kills.
- Team. Work. III: Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets seven kills.
- Team. Work. IV: Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets 10 kills.
- Warlord: Own a legendary weapon skin for 15 weapons.
- Well-Rounded: Deal a total of 20,000 damage with eight different legends.
- Year one Anniversary I: Play Apex within Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 4, 2020.
- Year one Anniversary II: Play Apex within Feb. 4, 2019 and Mar. 4, 2019.
- Year one Anniversary III: Play Apex within Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 11, 2019.
- All Anniversary badges are time-gated and you won’t be able to unlock them if you hadn’t played Apex during the specified time periods.
Content pack badges
- Angel Struck: Purchase and own the Lifeline Edition of Apex.
- Feeding Frenzy: Purchase and own the Starter pack.
- Founder: Purchase and own the Founder’s pack.
- Lone Bot: Purchase and own the Pathfinder Edition of Apex.
- Tormenter: Purchase and own the Bloodhound Edition of Apex.
- Venomous: Purchase and own the Venomous Edition of Apex.
Event badges
The following badges are only obtainable whenever their respective events are live on Apex. Some of these events get reintroduced to the game on a yearly basis while others won’t become available again.
- Aftermarket: Earn 250 points during the Aftermarket event.
- Aftermarket Assassin: Deal 10,000 damage inside Flashpoint Zones during the Aftermarket event.
- Aftermarket Dealer: Eliminate 100 enemies while inside Flashpoint Zones during the Aftermarket event.
- Aftermarket Master: Win a total of 10 Flashpoint games during the Aftermarket event.
- Aftermarket Professional: Collect all other Aftermarket badges during the Aftermarket event.
- Armed and Dangerous: Win five Armed and Dangerous games during the Voidwalker event.
- Voidwalker: Play an Armed and Dangerous match during the Voidwalker event.
- Fight or Fright I: Kill a single Shadow in the Shadowfall game mode during the Fight or Fright event.
- Fight or Fright II: Eliminate 50 Shadows in the Shadowfall game mode during the Fight or Fright event.
- Fight or Fright III: Escape the dropship 25 times in the Shadowfall game mode during the Fight or Fright event.
- Grand Soirée I: Earn 250 event track points during the Grand Soirée event.
- Grand Soirée II: Earn 2,500 event track points during the Grand Soirée event.
- Grand Soirée III: Earn 4,000 event track points during the Grand Soirée event.
- Holo-Day Bash 2020: Collect 250 points during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.
- Holo-Day Master: Earn all the Holo-Day bashes during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.
- Holo-Day Survivor: Capture the train or become the last squad alive for 100 times in the Winter Express game mode during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.
- Pain Train Conductor: Deal 10,000 damage in Winter Express during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.
- Ticket Puncher: Kill 100 players in Winter Express during the 2020 Holo-Day Bash event.
- Horizon’s Test Subject: Complete the “A Wee Experiment” event challenges for Horizon.
- Iron Crown I: Secure a top-five finishes in a solo Apex match during the Iron Crown event.
- Iron Crown II: Secure 25 top-five finishes in a solo Apex match during the Iron Crown event.
- Iron Crown III: Secure 70 top-five finishes in a solo Apex match during the Iron Crown event.
- Iron Crown IV: Secure 100 top-five finishes in a solo Apex match during the Iron Crown event.
- Legendary Hunt: Get a single top-five finish in any queue/game mode during the Legendary Hunt event.
- Live Die Live: Respawn or revive a player during the Valentine’s Day event.
- Lost Treasures: Collect 250 event track points during the Lost Treasures event.
- Lost Treasures Expeditioner: Earn 250 event track points during the Lost Treasures event.
- Lost Treasures Explorer: Respawn a teammate 15 times in the Armed and Dangerous Evolved game mode during the Lost Treasures event.
- Lost Treasures Master: Earn all other Armed and Dangerous Evolved badges during the Lost Treasures event.
- Lost Treasures Scout: Kill 100 enemies in the Armed and Dangerous Evolved game mode during the Lost Treasures event
- Shadow Champion: Win five Shadow Royale matches during the Shadow Royale Event.
- Shadow Guardian: Revive a total of 15 allies in the Shadow Royale game mode during the Shadow Royale Event.
- Shadow Master: Earn all other Shadow Royale badges during the Shadow Royale Event.
- Shadow Royale: Collect 250 points during the Shadow Royale Event.
- Shadow Slayer: Kill 100 enemies in Shadow Royale during the Shadow Royale Event.
- System Override I: Earn 1,500 event track points during the System Override event.
- System Override II: Earn 2,500 event track points during the System Override event.
- System Override III: Earn 3,500 event track points during the System Override event.
- The Old Ways: Earn 250 event track points during the The Old Ways event.
- Track Master I: Capture the Winter Express three times while playing the Winter Express game mode during Holo-Day Bash.
- Track Master II: Capture the Winter Express 15 times while playing the Winter Express game mode during Holo-Day Bash.
- Track Master III: Capture the Winter Express 75 times while playing the Winter Express game mode during Holo-Day Bash.
- Valentine’s 2020: Log into Apex during the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous, between Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, 2020.
Legend badges
- Apex Predator: Win a game as the Kill Leader.
- Assassin I: Play five games and score five or more kills in each of them.
- Assassin II: Play 15 games and score five or more kills in each of them.
- Assassin III: Play 50 games and score five or more kills in each of them.
- Assassin IV: Play 100 games and score five or more kills in each of them.
- Deadeye: Score the last kill in a match.
- Double Duty: Win a game as the Kill Leader and the Champion.
- Flawless Victory I: Win a game where none of the members in the squad dies during the match.
- Flawless Victory II: Win a game where none of the members in the squad gets knocked down during the match.
- Headshot Hotshot: Win a game with five headshot kills.
- Hot Streak: Win two games in a row with the same legend.
- Legend’s Wake: Score at least 20 eliminations in a single match.
- Legend’s Wrath I: Deal 2,000 damage in a single match.
- Legend’s Wrath II: Deal 2,500 damage in a single match.
- Legend’s Wrath III: Deal 3,000 damage in a single match.
- Legend’s Wrath IV: Deal 4,000 damage in a single match.
- No One Left Behind: Respawn both of your teammates during the same match.
- Rapid Elimination: Knock down four enemies within 20 seconds.
- Reinforcement Recall: Kill someone within 10 seconds after they respawn from the dropship.
- Shot Caller: Win a game as the Jumpmaster.
- Squad Wipe: Kill all three members of an enemy squad by landing the killing blows.
- The Legacy Continues: Win a game where your full squad was alive at the end of the match.
- Triple Triple: Kill all three members of three different squads in the same match.
Legend win badges
Bangalore
- Apex Bangalore I: Win a single match while playing as Bangalore.
- Apex Bangalore II: Win five matches while playing as Bangalore.
- Apex Bangalore III: Win 15 matches while playing as Bangalore.
- Apex Bangalore IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Bangalore.
- Apex Bangalore V: Win 100 matches while playing as Bangalore.
Bloodhound
- Apex Bloodhound I: Win a single match while playing as Bloodhound.
- Apex Bloodhound II: Win five matches while playing as Bloodhound.
- Apex Bloodhound III: Win 15 matches while playing as Bloodhound.
- Apex Bloodhound IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Bloodhound.
- Apex Bloodhound V: Win 100 matches while playing as Bloodhound.
Caustic
- Apex Caustic I: Win a single match while playing as Caustic.
- Apex Caustic II: Win five matches while playing as Caustic.
- Apex Caustic III: Win 15 matches while playing as Caustic.
- Apex Caustic IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Caustic.
- Apex Caustic V: Win 100 matches while playing as Caustic.
Crypto
- Apex Crypto I: Win a single match while playing as Crypto.
- Apex Crypto II: Win five matches while playing as Crypto.
- Apex Crypto III: Win 15 matches while playing as Crypto
- Apex Crypto IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Crypto
- Apex Crypto V: Win 100 matches while playing as Crypto
Gibraltar
- Apex Gibraltar I: Win a single match while playing as Gibraltar
- Apex Gibraltar II: Win five matches while playing as Gibraltar
- Apex Gibraltar III: Win 15 matches while playing as Gibraltar
- Apex Gibraltar IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Gibraltar.
- Apex Gibraltar V: Win 100 matches while playing as Gibraltar.
Horizon
- Apex Horizon I: Win a single match while playing as Horizon.
- Apex Horizon II: Win five matches while playing as Horizon.
- Apex Horizon III: Win 15 matches while playing as Horizon.
- Apex Horizon IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Horizon.
- Apex Horizon V: Win 100 matches while playing as Horizon.
Lifeline
- Apex Lifeline I: Win a single match while playing as Lifeline.
- Apex Lifeline II: Win five matches while playing as Lifeline.
- Apex Lifeline III: Win 15 matches while playing as Lifeline.
- Apex Lifeline IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Lifeline.
- Apex Lifeline V: Win 100 matches while playing as Lifeline.
Loba
- Apex Loba I: Win a single match while playing as Loba.
- Apex Loba II: Win five matches while playing as Loba.
- Apex Loba III: Win 15 matches while playing as Loba.
- Apex Loba IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Loba.
- Apex Loba V: Win 100 matches while playing as Loba.
Mirage
- Apex Mirage I: Win a single match while playing as Mirage.
- Apex Mirage II: Win five matches while playing as Mirage.
- Apex Mirage III: Win 15 matches while playing as Mirage.
- Apex Mirage IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Mirage.
- Apex Mirage V: Win 100 matches while playing as Mirage.
Octane
- Apex Octane I: Win a single match while playing as Octane.
- Apex Octane II: Win five matches while playing as Octane.
- Apex Octane III: Win 15 matches while playing as Octane.
- Apex Octane IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Octane.
- Apex Octane V: Win 100 matches while playing as Octane.
Pathfinder
- Apex Pathfinder I: Win a single match while playing as Pathfinder.
- Apex Pathfinder II: Win five matches while playing as Pathfinder.
- Apex Pathfinder III: Win 15 matches while playing as Pathfinder.
- Apex Pathfinder IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Pathfinder.
- Apex Pathfinder V: Win 100 matches while playing as Pathfinder.
Rampart
- Apex Rampart I: Win a single match while playing as Rampart.
- Apex Rampart II: Win five matches while playing as Rampart.
- Apex Rampart III: Win 15 matches while playing as Rampart.
- Apex Rampart IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Rampart.
- Apex Rampart V: Win 100 matches while playing as Rampart.
Revenant
- Apex Revenant I: Win a single match while playing as Revenant.
- Apex Revenant II: Win five matches while playing as Revenant.
- Apex Revenant III: Win 15 matches while playing as Revenant.
- Apex Revenant IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Revenant.
- Apex Revenant V: Win 100 matches while playing as Revenant.
Wattson
- Apex Wattson I: Win a single match while playing as Wattson.
- Apex Wattson II: Win five matches while playing as Wattson.
- Apex Wattson III: Win 15 matches while playing as Wattson.
- Apex Wattson IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Wattson.
- Apex Wattson V: Win 100 matches while playing as Wattson.
Wraith
- Apex Wraith I: Win a single match while playing as Wraith.
- Apex Wraith II: Win five matches while playing as Wraith.
- Apex Wraith III: Win 15 matches while playing as Wraith.
- Apex Wraith IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Wraith.
- Apex Wraith V: Win 100 matches while playing as Wraith.
Club badges
- Club Player I: Play a single match with a full squad of clubmates.
- Club Player II: Play 25 matches with a full squad of clubmates.
- Club Player III: Play 100 matches with a full squad of clubmates.
- Club Victory: Win a match with a full squad of clubmates.
- Flawless Club I: Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad dies.
- Flawless Club II: Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad gets knocked down.
- Flawless Club III: Win a match with a full club squad where the full squad is alive and present at the end of the game.
Ranked leagues badges
Each new season brings a new set of the following badges, meaning you’ll be able to earn the following badges once again with each season.
- You’re Tiering Me Apart Bronze: Reach Bronze tier in the current ranked season.
- You’re Tiering Me Apart Silver: Reach Silver tier in the current ranked season.
- You’re Tiering Me Apart Gold: Reach Gold tier in the current ranked season.
- You’re Tiering Me Apart Platinum: Reach Platinum tier in the current ranked season.
- You’re Tiering Me Apart Diamond: Reach Diamond tier in the current ranked season.
- You’re Tiering Me Apart Master: Reach Master tier in the current ranked season.
- You’re Tiering Me Apart Apex Predator: Reach Apex Predator tier in the current ranked season.
You won’t be able to collect the ranked league badges that belong to previous seasons.
Battle pass badges
Battle pass badges were discontinued after the first season, and it’s currently impossible to obtain any of the badges below.
- Glory Seeker I: Place top five in a squad game during season one with seven different legends.
- Glory Seeker II: Place top five, five times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends.
- Glory Seeker III: Place top five, 10 times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends.
- Glory Seeker IV: Place top five, 25 times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends.
- Glory Seeker V: Place top five, 50 times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends.
- Wild Frontier Champion I: Win a match with seven different legends during season one.
- Wild Frontier Champion II: Win five matches with seven different legends during season one.
- Wild Frontier Champion III: Win 10 matches with seven different legends during season one.
- Wild Frontier Champion IV: Win 25 matches with seven different legends during season one.
- Wild Frontier Champion V: Win 50 matches with seven different legends during season one.
Game mode badges
- Elite Streak: This badge can only be obtained in the Apex Elite Queue and it displays your best Elite top five streaks.
- Elite 888: Win eight Apex Elite Queue matches with eight different legends and score at least eight kills in each game.
- Powers of Two I: Play a duos match
- Powers of Two II: Play two duos matches
- Powers of Two III: Play four duos matches
- Powers of Two IV: Play eight duos matches