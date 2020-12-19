All badges in Apex Legends and how to get them

Apex Legends offers one of the most hectic gameplay experiences compared to its rivals on the market. Though the pure gameplay experience may be enough to keep some players hooked, a good chunk of players will also look for milestones to hit in their Apex careers. Achievements, ranks, and cosmetics are perfect ways to reward players for their time, and Apex has more than a handful of them.

The battle pass is the first one to come to minds since it gets renewed with awesome skins each season. If you’re the type of player that enjoys unlocking everything Apex has to offer, badges should last you for quite some time as there many of them that require you to explore different parts of the game.

Unlocking all of them may require you to switch up your play style or even spend Apex Coins, but you’ll only be able to claim that you’ve truly completed Apex after getting your hands on all of the badges.

Here are all the Badges that you can collect on Apex and how to do so.

Account badges

Baller: Own 125 legendary items in your collection.

Own 125 legendary items in your collection. Banner Legend: Equip an item in all banner slots on eight different legends.

Equip an item in all banner slots on eight different legends. EA Access: Become an EA Access subscriber. This badge is exclusive to PlayStation and Xbox players.

Become an EA Access subscriber. Fashionista: Have a legendary skin and a legendary finisher for eight different legends.

Have a legendary skin and a legendary finisher for eight different legends. Fully Kitted: Use and equip two fully kitted weapons simultaneously in a match.

Use and equip two fully kitted weapons simultaneously in a match. Group Theatrics I: Join a game with a full-premade squad, and win one game where each member of the squad executes an enemy.

Join a game with a full-premade squad, and win one game where each member of the squad executes an enemy. Group Theatrics II: Join a game with a full-premade squad, and win two games where each member of the squad executes an enemy.

Join a game with a full-premade squad, and win two games where each member of the squad executes an enemy. Group Theatrics III: Join a game with a full-premade squad, and win three games where each member of the squad executes an enemy.

Join a game with a full-premade squad, and win three games where each member of the squad executes an enemy. Long Shot: Knock down a player from a greater distance than 300 meters.

Knock down a player from a greater distance than 300 meters. Master of All: Win at least 10 matches with eight different legends.

Win at least 10 matches with eight different legends. No Witnesses: Join a game with a full-premade squad and kill 15 players. If any of the players you knock down gets revived or resurrected, those kills don’t count toward this badge.

Join a game with a full-premade squad and kill 15 players. If any of the players you knock down gets revived or resurrected, those kills don’t count toward this badge. Origin Access: Become an Origin Access subscriber. This is an exclusive badge for PC players.

Become an Origin Access subscriber. Pack Victory: Win a game with a full premade squad.

Win a game with a full premade squad. Respawn Entertainment Developer: This is an exclusive badge that can only be obtained by Respawn Entertainment Staff members and voice actors.

This is an exclusive badge that can only be obtained by Respawn Entertainment Staff members and voice actors. Team. Work. I: Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets three kills.

Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets three kills. Team. Work. II: Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets five kills.

Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets five kills. Team. Work. III: Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets seven kills.

Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets seven kills. Team. Work. IV: Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets 10 kills.

Play Apex with a full premade squad and play a game where each member of your squad gets 10 kills. Warlord: Own a legendary weapon skin for 15 weapons.

Own a legendary weapon skin for 15 weapons. Well-Rounded: Deal a total of 20,000 damage with eight different legends.

Deal a total of 20,000 damage with eight different legends. Year one Anniversary I: Play Apex within Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 4, 2020.

Play Apex within Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 4, 2020. Year one Anniversary II: Play Apex within Feb. 4, 2019 and Mar. 4, 2019.

Play Apex within Feb. 4, 2019 and Mar. 4, 2019. Year one Anniversary III: Play Apex within Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 11, 2019. All Anniversary badges are time-gated and you won’t be able to unlock them if you hadn’t played Apex during the specified time periods.

Play Apex within Feb. 4, 2019 and Feb. 11, 2019.

Content pack badges

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Angel Struck: Purchase and own the Lifeline Edition of Apex.

Purchase and own the Lifeline Edition of Apex. Feeding Frenzy: Purchase and own the Starter pack.

Purchase and own the Starter pack. Founder: Purchase and own the Founder’s pack.

Purchase and own the Founder’s pack. Lone Bot: Purchase and own the Pathfinder Edition of Apex.

Purchase and own the Pathfinder Edition of Apex. Tormenter: Purchase and own the Bloodhound Edition of Apex.

Purchase and own the Bloodhound Edition of Apex. Venomous: Purchase and own the Venomous Edition of Apex.

Event badges

The following badges are only obtainable whenever their respective events are live on Apex. Some of these events get reintroduced to the game on a yearly basis while others won’t become available again.

Legend badges

Screengrab via PlayApex

Apex Predator: Win a game as the Kill Leader.

Win a game as the Kill Leader. Assassin I: Play five games and score five or more kills in each of them.

Play five games and score five or more kills in each of them. Assassin II: Play 15 games and score five or more kills in each of them.

Play 15 games and score five or more kills in each of them. Assassin III: Play 50 games and score five or more kills in each of them.

Play 50 games and score five or more kills in each of them. Assassin IV: Play 100 games and score five or more kills in each of them.

Play 100 games and score five or more kills in each of them. Deadeye: Score the last kill in a match.

Score the last kill in a match. Double Duty: Win a game as the Kill Leader and the Champion.

Win a game as the Kill Leader and the Champion. Flawless Victory I: Win a game where none of the members in the squad dies during the match.

Win a game where none of the members in the squad dies during the match. Flawless Victory II: Win a game where none of the members in the squad gets knocked down during the match.

Win a game where none of the members in the squad gets knocked down during the match. Headshot Hotshot: Win a game with five headshot kills.

Win a game with five headshot kills. Hot Streak: Win two games in a row with the same legend.

Win two games in a row with the same legend. Legend’s Wake: Score at least 20 eliminations in a single match.

Score at least 20 eliminations in a single match. Legend’s Wrath I: Deal 2,000 damage in a single match.

Deal 2,000 damage in a single match. Legend’s Wrath II: Deal 2,500 damage in a single match.

Deal 2,500 damage in a single match. Legend’s Wrath III: Deal 3,000 damage in a single match.

Deal 3,000 damage in a single match. Legend’s Wrath IV: Deal 4,000 damage in a single match.

Deal 4,000 damage in a single match. No One Left Behind: Respawn both of your teammates during the same match.

Respawn both of your teammates during the same match. Rapid Elimination: Knock down four enemies within 20 seconds.

Knock down four enemies within 20 seconds. Reinforcement Recall: Kill someone within 10 seconds after they respawn from the dropship.

Kill someone within 10 seconds after they respawn from the dropship. Shot Caller: Win a game as the Jumpmaster.

Win a game as the Jumpmaster. Squad Wipe: Kill all three members of an enemy squad by landing the killing blows.

Kill all three members of an enemy squad by landing the killing blows. The Legacy Continues: Win a game where your full squad was alive at the end of the match.

Win a game where your full squad was alive at the end of the match. Triple Triple: Kill all three members of three different squads in the same match.

Legend win badges

Bangalore

Apex Bangalore I: Win a single match while playing as Bangalore.

Win a single match while playing as Bangalore. Apex Bangalore II: Win five matches while playing as Bangalore.

Win five matches while playing as Bangalore. Apex Bangalore III: Win 15 matches while playing as Bangalore.

Win 15 matches while playing as Bangalore. Apex Bangalore IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Bangalore.

Win 50 matches while playing as Bangalore. Apex Bangalore V: Win 100 matches while playing as Bangalore.

Bloodhound

Apex Bloodhound I: Win a single match while playing as Bloodhound.

Win a single match while playing as Bloodhound. Apex Bloodhound II: Win five matches while playing as Bloodhound.

Win five matches while playing as Bloodhound. Apex Bloodhound III: Win 15 matches while playing as Bloodhound.

Win 15 matches while playing as Bloodhound. Apex Bloodhound IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Bloodhound.

Win 50 matches while playing as Bloodhound. Apex Bloodhound V: Win 100 matches while playing as Bloodhound.

Caustic

Apex Caustic I: Win a single match while playing as Caustic.

Win a single match while playing as Caustic. Apex Caustic II: Win five matches while playing as Caustic.

Win five matches while playing as Caustic. Apex Caustic III: Win 15 matches while playing as Caustic.

Win 15 matches while playing as Caustic. Apex Caustic IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Caustic.

Win 50 matches while playing as Caustic. Apex Caustic V: Win 100 matches while playing as Caustic.

Crypto

Apex Crypto I: Win a single match while playing as Crypto.

Win a single match while playing as Crypto. Apex Crypto II: Win five matches while playing as Crypto.

Win five matches while playing as Crypto. Apex Crypto III: Win 15 matches while playing as Crypto

Win 15 matches while playing as Crypto Apex Crypto IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Crypto

Win 50 matches while playing as Crypto Apex Crypto V: Win 100 matches while playing as Crypto

Gibraltar

Apex Gibraltar I: Win a single match while playing as Gibraltar

Win a single match while playing as Gibraltar Apex Gibraltar II: Win five matches while playing as Gibraltar

Win five matches while playing as Gibraltar Apex Gibraltar III: Win 15 matches while playing as Gibraltar

Win 15 matches while playing as Gibraltar Apex Gibraltar IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Gibraltar.

Win 50 matches while playing as Gibraltar. Apex Gibraltar V: Win 100 matches while playing as Gibraltar.

Horizon

Apex Horizon I: Win a single match while playing as Horizon.

Win a single match while playing as Horizon. Apex Horizon II: Win five matches while playing as Horizon.

Win five matches while playing as Horizon. Apex Horizon III: Win 15 matches while playing as Horizon.

Win 15 matches while playing as Horizon. Apex Horizon IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Horizon.

Win 50 matches while playing as Horizon. Apex Horizon V: Win 100 matches while playing as Horizon.

Lifeline

Apex Lifeline I: Win a single match while playing as Lifeline.

Win a single match while playing as Lifeline. Apex Lifeline II: Win five matches while playing as Lifeline.

Win five matches while playing as Lifeline. Apex Lifeline III: Win 15 matches while playing as Lifeline.

Win 15 matches while playing as Lifeline. Apex Lifeline IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Lifeline.

Win 50 matches while playing as Lifeline. Apex Lifeline V: Win 100 matches while playing as Lifeline.

Loba

Apex Loba I: Win a single match while playing as Loba.

Win a single match while playing as Loba. Apex Loba II: Win five matches while playing as Loba.

Win five matches while playing as Loba. Apex Loba III: Win 15 matches while playing as Loba.

Win 15 matches while playing as Loba. Apex Loba IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Loba.

Win 50 matches while playing as Loba. Apex Loba V: Win 100 matches while playing as Loba.

Mirage

Apex Mirage I: Win a single match while playing as Mirage.

Win a single match while playing as Mirage. Apex Mirage II: Win five matches while playing as Mirage.

Win five matches while playing as Mirage. Apex Mirage III: Win 15 matches while playing as Mirage.

Win 15 matches while playing as Mirage. Apex Mirage IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Mirage.

Win 50 matches while playing as Mirage. Apex Mirage V: Win 100 matches while playing as Mirage.

Octane

Apex Octane I: Win a single match while playing as Octane.

Win a single match while playing as Octane. Apex Octane II: Win five matches while playing as Octane.

Win five matches while playing as Octane. Apex Octane III: Win 15 matches while playing as Octane.

Win 15 matches while playing as Octane. Apex Octane IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Octane.

Win 50 matches while playing as Octane. Apex Octane V: Win 100 matches while playing as Octane.

Pathfinder

Apex Pathfinder I: Win a single match while playing as Pathfinder.

Win a single match while playing as Pathfinder. Apex Pathfinder II: Win five matches while playing as Pathfinder.

Win five matches while playing as Pathfinder. Apex Pathfinder III: Win 15 matches while playing as Pathfinder.

Win 15 matches while playing as Pathfinder. Apex Pathfinder IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Pathfinder.

Win 50 matches while playing as Pathfinder. Apex Pathfinder V: Win 100 matches while playing as Pathfinder.

Rampart

Apex Rampart I: Win a single match while playing as Rampart.

Win a single match while playing as Rampart. Apex Rampart II: Win five matches while playing as Rampart.

Win five matches while playing as Rampart. Apex Rampart III: Win 15 matches while playing as Rampart.

Win 15 matches while playing as Rampart. Apex Rampart IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Rampart.

Win 50 matches while playing as Rampart. Apex Rampart V: Win 100 matches while playing as Rampart.

Revenant

Apex Revenant I: Win a single match while playing as Revenant.

Win a single match while playing as Revenant. Apex Revenant II: Win five matches while playing as Revenant.

Win five matches while playing as Revenant. Apex Revenant III: Win 15 matches while playing as Revenant.

Win 15 matches while playing as Revenant. Apex Revenant IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Revenant.

Win 50 matches while playing as Revenant. Apex Revenant V: Win 100 matches while playing as Revenant.

Wattson

Apex Wattson I: Win a single match while playing as Wattson.

Win a single match while playing as Wattson. Apex Wattson II: Win five matches while playing as Wattson.

Win five matches while playing as Wattson. Apex Wattson III: Win 15 matches while playing as Wattson.

Win 15 matches while playing as Wattson. Apex Wattson IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Wattson.

Win 50 matches while playing as Wattson. Apex Wattson V: Win 100 matches while playing as Wattson.

Wraith

Apex Wraith I: Win a single match while playing as Wraith.

Win a single match while playing as Wraith. Apex Wraith II: Win five matches while playing as Wraith.

Win five matches while playing as Wraith. Apex Wraith III: Win 15 matches while playing as Wraith.

Win 15 matches while playing as Wraith. Apex Wraith IV: Win 50 matches while playing as Wraith.

Win 50 matches while playing as Wraith. Apex Wraith V: Win 100 matches while playing as Wraith.

Club badges

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Club Player I: Play a single match with a full squad of clubmates.

Play a single match with a full squad of clubmates. Club Player II: Play 25 matches with a full squad of clubmates.

Play 25 matches with a full squad of clubmates. Club Player III: Play 100 matches with a full squad of clubmates.

Play 100 matches with a full squad of clubmates. Club Victory: Win a match with a full squad of clubmates.

Win a match with a full squad of clubmates. Flawless Club I: Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad dies.

Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad dies. Flawless Club II: Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad gets knocked down.

Win a match with a full club squad where no one in the squad gets knocked down. Flawless Club III: Win a match with a full club squad where the full squad is alive and present at the end of the game.

Ranked leagues badges

Each new season brings a new set of the following badges, meaning you’ll be able to earn the following badges once again with each season.

You’re Tiering Me Apart Bronze: Reach Bronze tier in the current ranked season.

Reach Bronze tier in the current ranked season. You’re Tiering Me Apart Silver: Reach Silver tier in the current ranked season.

Reach Silver tier in the current ranked season. You’re Tiering Me Apart Gold: Reach Gold tier in the current ranked season.

Reach Gold tier in the current ranked season. You’re Tiering Me Apart Platinum: Reach Platinum tier in the current ranked season.

Reach Platinum tier in the current ranked season. You’re Tiering Me Apart Diamond: Reach Diamond tier in the current ranked season.

Reach Diamond tier in the current ranked season. You’re Tiering Me Apart Master: Reach Master tier in the current ranked season.

Reach Master tier in the current ranked season. You’re Tiering Me Apart Apex Predator: Reach Apex Predator tier in the current ranked season.

You won’t be able to collect the ranked league badges that belong to previous seasons.

Battle pass badges

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Battle pass badges were discontinued after the first season, and it’s currently impossible to obtain any of the badges below.

Glory Seeker I: Place top five in a squad game during season one with seven different legends.

Place top five in a squad game during season one with seven different legends. Glory Seeker II: Place top five, five times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends.

Place top five, five times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends. Glory Seeker III: Place top five, 10 times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends.

Place top five, 10 times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends. Glory Seeker IV: Place top five, 25 times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends.

Place top five, 25 times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends. Glory Seeker V: Place top five, 50 times, in squad games during season one with seven different legends.

Wild Frontier Champion I: Win a match with seven different legends during season one.

Win a match with seven different legends during season one. Wild Frontier Champion II: Win five matches with seven different legends during season one.

Win five matches with seven different legends during season one. Wild Frontier Champion III: Win 10 matches with seven different legends during season one.

Win 10 matches with seven different legends during season one. Wild Frontier Champion IV: Win 25 matches with seven different legends during season one.

Win 25 matches with seven different legends during season one. Wild Frontier Champion V: Win 50 matches with seven different legends during season one.

Game mode badges