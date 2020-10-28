All 12 gravity lift locations at World’s Edge, Kings Canyon in Apex Legends

Apex Legends is slowly wrapping up its sixth season, and the hype levels for the next one is already off the charts. Apex‘s seventh season will be arriving with a new champion, Horizon, and she’s been setting the stage for her great debut for a couple of weeks now.

It started with Horizon taking over the training grounds, where she assigned each player missions to complete to help with her “Wee Experiment.”

If you’ve already completed the following quests, then you’ll be eligible for the second round of “A Wee Experiment” challenges where you’ll need to activate the gravity lifts scattered around World’s Edge and Kings Canyon.

Deal 10 damage while in midair

Get 10 knockdowns

Outlive 120 opponents

Each of the missions above grants you one of the three pieces of the Gravity Lift keycard, meaning you won’t be able to activate them before completing them first.

All gravity lift locations in World’s Edge

Fragment West, next to the multi-layer open building on the west side

Fragment West, southwest corner of the most northwest building

Refinery, inside the central part of the largest building

Skyhook, just south of the building with the respawn beacon

Sorting Factory, inside the central part of the biggest building

Train Yard, at ground-level, near where the replicator spawns when it’s present

All Gravity Lift locations in Kings Canyon

Airbase, out in the open in the northern section of the landmark

Artillery Battery, in the north-most section, just outside of the indoor area

Artillery Battery, south of Artillery, near the small outside building

North Watchtower, at ground-level on the southeast side of the tower

Repulsor Station, Inside the wall at the west-most side

The Cage, just north of western side central cage building

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment | Remix via Ethan Ken

You’ll need to interact with the Gravity Lifts to activate them, and they’ll start releasing a beacon toward the sky. Stepping inside of this beam will allow you to take flight, just like the Bounce Pads in Fortnite. Though it isn’t known whether the Lifts are here to stay, they’ve been a great source to use while rotating around the map and also to check out your surrounding for any approaching enemies.