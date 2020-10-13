Apex teasers confirm the season 7 legend is Horizon

The next competitor in the Apex Games has been revealed.

Apex Legends’ season seven teasers culminated today in the appearance of the new legend, Horizon. Completing three challenges revealed a final video message where Horizon finally introduced herself.

“All that data you’ve provided us will come in handy… when we face ya in the games,” she says before making an introduction. “Some call me Dr. Mary Somers, but you can call me… Horizon.”

Horizon is behind the mysterious video in the Firing Range and the gravity lift teasers. The lifts seem to be another part of the build-up to her official launch—and could even hint at her skill set, according to data miners.

The new legend made her first appearance during the reveal trailer for Apex‘s upcoming Champion’s Edition as a silhouette on the training grounds. Players received a curious invitation to the Firing Range when they opened the game, complete with a mysterious, socially-distanced scavenger hunt of sorts.

To see the first video and unlock the challenges, players have to find a monitor in the Firing Range. A voice on the other side of the screen will set out three objectives and completing each of them grants access to the gravity lifts spread out across both maps. Activating all three gravity lifts will complete the “A Wee Experiment” set of challenges and award players with a banner badge and a gun charm.

Fans speculated that the gravity lifts could be another teaser related to her character, namely in her skill set. Interacting with one of the lifts sends out a beam that lets players travel upward slowly—and it could be related to her tactical skill, according to data miner Shrugtal.

Horizon will join the Apex roster when season seven drops—likely in early-to-mid November, based on Respawn’s schedule.