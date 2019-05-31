What we know about Apex Legends’ Legendary Hunt event

A new limited time event called Legendary Hunt is coming to Apex Legends on June 4. The full details haven’t been released yet, but we do know a thing or two about it.



The event will start next Tuesday and run for two weeks, tying together a set of special challenges on Kings Canyon. Here’s everything we know so far.



Elite Queue

If you make it to the top five in any match, you’ll earn your way into a select queue with other top players, giving you the opportunity to prove your skill against some of the best in Apex.



Battle Pass bonus

Additionally, players who reach the top five in any given match will earn an entire Battle Pass level once per day.

Awards

You can earn a selection of new awards, including Rare, Epic, and even Legendary skins, by completing a set of limited-time challenges. The specifics of these challenges will be unveiled on Tuesday.

Here’s an example of one of the many skins you can earn.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Double XP weekend

Respawn is issuing a double XP weekend to go alongside this event and help players boost their levels. The XP will affect base progression as well as Battle Pass progression. It’ll begin on Friday, June 7 at 12pm CT and run through Monday, June 10 at 12pm CT.

Legendary skins

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Battle Pass owners have the chance to get their hands on two new legendary weapon skins. The Legendary Honored Prey R-301 skin will be automatically granted to players with the Wild Frontier Battle Pass. The second skin, however, is obtained through leveling to 15 before the end of the event.

This article will be updated when additional information about the Legendary Hunt becomes available.

