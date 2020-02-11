When does the Apex Legends Valentine’s Day Rendezvous Event end?

The heart wants what the heart wants. And for Apex Legends fans, it wants a fresh event with new cosmetics and game modes.

The Valentine’s Day Rendezvous Event boasts new skins and the return of the wildly-popular Duos mode. Even though the festivities start today, they won’t be around for long.

When does the Rendezvous event end?

Apex Legends on Twitter Invite that special someone for a rende…du. Squad up for Duos and enjoy themed items during the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous, Feb 11-18. 💘: https://t.co/Itcex3yd3l

The Valentine’s Day event goes live today at 12pm CT and runs until Feb. 18. The event will also likely end at 12pm CT.

What new content can you expect?

Apex players can pair up with their best friend, significant other, or a random player to earn double XP in the fan-requested Duos mode. For a limited time, players will earn additional XP that caps out at 20,000 per day while the event is live.

Fans can also snag the Valentine’s 2020 Badge when logging in, which features the adorable Nessie holding a rose in its mouth. The Love Struck weapon charm is available for purchase between Feb. 11 and 14, along with the Through the Heart Longbow skin from last year’s event.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Between Feb. 15 and 18, players can purchase the Lovefinder weapon charm, which gives the Outlands’ most lovable robot (no, not Revenant) Cupid wings and a bow and arrow. The 2019 Love of the Game Pathfinder frame will also be available in the store.