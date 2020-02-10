Duos mode returns tomorrow for Apex Legends Valentine’s Day Rendezvous Event

You and that special someone can take on the Outlands together during Apex Legends’ Valentine’s Day Rendezvous Event.

Respawn informed fans of the good news in a post on the Apex website today, explaining that the popular Duos mode is back. The event, which runs from Feb. 11 to 18, will also include a new badge, double XP, and some lovely cosmetics for purchase.

Apex Legends on Twitter Invite that special someone for a rende…du. Squad up for Duos and enjoy themed items during the Valentine’s Day Rendezvous, Feb 11-18. 💘: https://t.co/Itcex3yd3l

The fan-requested Duos mode first hit the battle royale in early November, allowing players to grab their best friend and dominate the competition. Now that it returns for a limited time, players will need to get their fix while they can. Those who squad up with a friend—or significant other—will also earn double XP, which caps out at 20,000 XP per day.

Players will automatically be granted the Valentine’s 2020 Badge upon log-in, which features a heart-eyed Nessie with a rose in its mouth.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

And two new weapons charms debut, with two of last year’s cosmetics making a return. From Feb. 11 to 14, players can pick up the Love Struck Nessie weapon charm and the Through the Heart Longbow skin. A Cupid-esque Pathfinder charm, called Lovefinder, can be purchased from Feb. 15 to 18, as well as the 2019 Love of the Game Pathfinder frame.

With only one day until the Rendezvous event goes live, make sure you choose your Valentine’s duo carefully.