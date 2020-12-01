Apex Legends’ Holo-Day Bash is live with the Winter Express limited-time mode

The holiday celebrations in the Outlands just started. Apex Legends‘ Holo-Day Bash event is now live.

During the event, the popular Winter Express limited-time mode is making a month-long comeback alongside new cosmetics, store offers, and a new event track available to all players—all until Jan. 4.

🚂 🎄 ALL ABOARRRRRRRD! 🎄 🚂



Holo-Day Bash is officially here and with it, a new Devstream! Get in on the festivities as we talk about the return of Winter Express and roll through some gift ideas for the legends in your life.



The store will contain several new and returning skins for purchase, but all players can get their hands on free rewards just by playing and earning points.

Winter Express LTM

The Winter Express limited-time mode strays away from the classic battle royale format to bring a different experience to the Apex Games. In Winter Express, three squads fight to take control of a train that moves around World’s Edge and stops at certain platforms.

The mode quickly became a popular element of Apex, and this year, the developers are making some changes to its format. Players will respawn on top of supply ships from Kings Canyon, which will follow the train and let squads scan the battlefield before dropping.

Respawn has also “refreshed and rebalanced loadouts” for this year’s version of the Winter Express. The adjustments aim to address player concerns during last year’s Holo-Day Bash, including the lengthy respawn times between rounds and a long section of tracks with nothing in between, which have been solved with the help of the supply ships and a new station called Derailment.

This year’s Holo-Day bash has a few special guests. Revenant, Loba, Rampart, and Horizon all made their way to Apex after the Winter Express was released and their arrival could have a far-reaching impact on the LTM’s close-quarters gameplay.

Rampart can fortify a position with her Amped Cover and deploy her machine gun to mow down anyone who tries to get past her. Horizon’s ultimate can keep grouped up targets in place, while Revenant’s Silence can play an important role in negating enemy skills.

Free rewards and store offers

In addition to the Winter Express, all players can earn several free rewards by playing Apex between Dec. 1 and Jan. 4. The rewards include the Frostwolf gun charm and rare skins for Bloodhound and Horizon.

Players who want to get their hands on new and returning cosmetics, however, can find several offerings in the in-game store, including a recolor for Wraith’s Voidwalker skin.

New legendary cosmetics for Revenant and Loba will be in the store between Dec. 1 and 10 alongside the returning Brudda Bear cosmetic for Gibraltar. Last year’s Octane skin will make a comeback between Dec. 10 and 22, and the last batch of sales contains the Phase Walker recolor for Wraith, as well as Bloodhound’s Young Blood skin from the previous The Old Ways event.