How to cash in Money in the Bank in WWE 2K24 Universe Mode

You’ve fought off seven other competitors, climbed the ladder, and finally got your hands on the Money In The Bank briefcase, but how do you cash it in for a championship match?

There are lots of ways to earn championship matches in WWE 2K24, whether by beating another contender, winning the Royal Rumble, or surviving the Elimination Chamber. If you want to guarantee you walk away with the gold, though, the Money In The Bank briefcase is your best shot. Here’s how you use MITB in WWE 2K24 Universe mode.

How to win the Money In The Bank briefcase in WWE 2K24 Universe

To earn the MITB briefcase, you need to win the Money In The Bank ladder match at the PLE of the same name. Eight competitors enter this match with the briefcase hung above the ring. You need to take out your opponents, climb the ladder, and complete the mini-game to unhook it and claim it as your own.

There is a men’s and women’s version of the briefcase, allowing Superstars in both divisions to earn a championship match.

This could be you if you cash in the briefcase. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to cash in the MITB briefcase in WWE 2K24 Universe mode

First, you need to check two things: The Money In The Bank briefcase needs to be on the show with the champion you want to challenge and aimed at the right championship.

To do this:

In Universe mode, go to Shows. Select the show that you want the briefcase to be on. Select Championships and Money In The Bank. Scroll through the championships and pick the MITB briefcase. Check that it is aimed at the right championship. It should be your World title, such as the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw or the Undisputed WWE Championship on Smackdown.

Now that you have checked that, there are three ways to cash in your Money In The Bank briefcase:

Announce cash-in: This is done at the start of the show. When you click on, for example, an episode of Monday Night Raw, there will be an option to Announce Cash-In. This sets up a championship match for the main event of the show between the holder and the current champion.

This is done at the start of the show. When you click on, for example, an episode of Monday Night Raw, there will be an option to Announce Cash-In. This sets up a championship match for the main event of the show between the holder and the current champion. Mid-match: Should you want to interrupt a one-on-one championship match, you can press pause and select Cash In. The MITB briefcase holder will then rush the ring, hand the referee the briefcase, and turn the contest into a triple threat.

Should you want to interrupt a one-on-one championship match, you can press pause and select Cash In. The MITB briefcase holder will then rush the ring, hand the referee the briefcase, and turn the contest into a triple threat. Post-match: If the champion has been through a grueling match and you want to take advantage of that, hold X on PlayStation or A on Xbox just as the pinfall ends, and the MITB winner will rush the ring, starting another match.

