Wuthering Waves: Wild Heart’s Return Questline

Most party-based RPGs have companion quests nowadays; it’s a great way to connect with the characters that travel alongside you. That said, nothing could have prepared me for the 2D platformer, performative fun that is Wild Heart’s Return in Wuthering Waves.

Companion Quests go hard in Wuthering Waves, with over-the-top cutscenes and heartfelt storylines that can touch anyone’s heart. Unless you skip the cutscenes, that is. Wild Heart’s Return takes you on a journey with Lingyang, a half-beast, half-human creature who’s undeniably adorable. Since you’re still learning the ropes in Wuthering Waves, you might find it difficult to switch characters and control Lingyang, or traverse the 2D platforming challenges in the Hidden Cavern. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete Wild Heart’s Return in Wuthering Waves.

How to start Wild Heart’s Return in Wuthering Waves

Purple means companion. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After completing the Ominous Star main quest, head to the theater in Jinzhou to meet a new character: Lingyang. This Companion Quest appears in your quest log to help you reach Union level 14 and start Clashing Blades.

How to complete Wild Heart’s Return in Wuthering Waves

Find all three of Lingyang’s clients

He’s a business owner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this quest objective, follow these steps:

Visit Ganxue on the other side of the gift shop counter. Speak to the young couple to Ganxue’s east. Have a word with the third client, Shuncai, across the river.

After speaking with all three of them, you get acquainted with this Jingle Beast that’s been lurking around. Before you set off to defeat it, speak with Lingyang around the teahouse to get to know one of the beast’s victims.

How to find the suspicious camp

Up the hill. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After heading to the logistics station and rescuing the logistics guy from the Hoofchiefs, you must find a suspicious camp under a broken tree in Wuthering Waves. The suspicious camp in Wild Heart’s return isn’t the dimly-lit campsite you can spot over the hill, but you still need to inspect that one first before Lingyang figures out that it’s not the right one.

After doing some research and noticing this campsite is too small to hold a big gathering, keep heading up the mountain while looking to the left to spot the suspicious camp.

How to find a suitable location to eavesdrop on The Savage Beasts’ conversations

Bushes? Nah. Crates, however… Screenshot by Dot Esports

To avoid being detected by members of The Savage Beasts, climb up from behind the mountain and hide behind some crates. Wuthering Waves’ stealth system isn’t very optimized, so the faster you reach this area, the easier it is to avoid detection.

After listening to the exiles’ conversation, search the camp for clues. There are two highlighted clues near the tent in front of the crates and one on the chairs near the fireplace.

How to go in the direction of the bell

Lingyang, is that you? Screenshot by Dot Esports

To follow the bell’s sound, look for a green waveform on your screen and follow it. It’s in the very corner of the area highlighted with a yellow circle, past the white icon. It’s suspiciously coming from Lingyang.

How to switch to Lingyang to complete the Hidden Caverns section

The only way to delve deeper into the caverns in Wild Heart’s Return is to switch to Lingyang. Here’s how you can switch characters in Wuthering Waves:

If you’re playing on PC , press number keys from one to three to switch characters. Lingyan should be one or two.

, press number keys from to switch characters. Lingyan should be one or two. If you’re playing with a controller , use the arrow buttons to switch between characters. Lingyang should be up or right.

, use the to switch between characters. Lingyang should be up or right. If you’re playing on mobile, just tap on Lingyang’s icon on the right portion of the screen.

Once you’re controlling Lingyang, follow these steps to complete this part of Wild Heart’s Return in Wuthering Waves:

Visual Reference Instructions Make your way to the very back of the cavern. When you reach a dead end, grab the rock from the node on the left and throw it at the wall ahead, just like you did with those thorns earlier. After opening the chest, stand above the fragile rocks. Jump and press the attack button to smash them to pieces and fall deeper into the cavern. Welcome to 2D. Avoid the yellow, spiky thorns as you make your way through the underworld. Once you get to the cliff, jump and use the glider to drop down carefully. Smash the rocks to get to the very bottom. After smashing rocks two more times, you run into a big guy blocking the way. To get him out of the way, smash the rocks before him. Grapple to avoid taking damage from the thorns. Make sure to defeat the level 12 enemies, too. Here, use the glider to have the gust of wind propel you upward, to the left, and then back down. Now, drop down slightly before opening your glider to navigate this area. The gust of wind on the other side will carry you back up as you avoid the thorns. Use the glider one more time to head upward and, as you switch back to 3D and defeat the Level 12 enemies, grab the Noctemint.

Return to the Spearback through the shortcut Lingyang just found and lure him away with the Noctemint. All that’s left to do inside this Hidden Cavern is to reach its lowest depths, watch the cutscene with the Exiles unfold, defeat The Savages, and return to Jinzhou.

How to look for the right props and go to the theater the next afternoon

Looking sus. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After going back to the theater with the whole gang, look for three yellow lights backstage: one on top of the table, one behind a pile of boxes, and one on a shelf.

To visit the theater the next afternoon, skip time until tomorrow between 15:00 and 17:00. Here’s how you can skip time in Wuthering Waves:

Open the pause menu and look for a tiny clock icon on the bottom right. Once the Set Time menu is open, select Tomorrow and use the arrows (keyboard and controller) or scroll (mobile) to select the correct time. Select Confirm, close the menu, then head back to the theater to see Lingyang’s performance.

After you’ve watched his performance and shared a heartfelt conversation with Lingyang, Wild Heart’s Return is complete.

