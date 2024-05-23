Can you skip cutscenes in Wuthering Waves?

We get it, you appreciate Wuthering Waves and its art style, production value, attention to detail, and story, but the gameplay is the meat of the matter, and skipping cutscenes gets you back into the action.

Kuro Games has finally delivered Wuthering Waves for the masses. The eagerly-anticipated free-to-play RPG had millions of pre-registration sign-ups, and the early hype even filled up its Discord server. Players who got stuck in straight away at launch are learning Wuthering Waves tells its story through a classic medium—cutscenes.

Like many narrative-focused action games, Wuthering Waves has a lot of cutscenes, so let’s see if you can actually skip any of them.

How to skip cutscenes in Wuthering Waves

Pressing L1 or LB using a controller, or F or Space on PC skips cutscenes and dialogue that Wuthering Waves doesn’t deem crucial, and mobile phone users can press the skip button that appears too.

From our experience, though, cutscenes concerning the main story can’t be skipped. You can only skip lesser cutscenes and dialogue sequences in side quests, as well as other verbal filler.

An inordinate amount of lore and world building happens through cutscenes, but not everyone has time to sit down and watch them all while listening to every word. Even developer Kuro Games realizes this, as they posted issued a statement regarding the introduction of a “Skip function.”

Via an excerpt taken from a Reddit post on the official Wuthering Waves subredddit, “we have implemented the [Skip] function, which aims to improve the players’ overall speed and pacing when experiencing some missions.”

