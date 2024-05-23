All Wuthering Waves Twitch drops and how to claim them

Wuthering Waves is finally out, and to give yourself a little headstart on the rest of the world, you can score yourself some sweet Twitch drops and ride the wave.

The ongoing partnership of Twitch drops and gaming continues with Wuthering Waves. 2024’s latest hit, a free-to-play mobile game, rewards players for getting involved with Twitch in a specific way by offering out a plethora of goodies to enhance their Wuthering Waves gameplay.

If you’re new to the concept or eager for Wuthering Waves Twitch drops, you’ve come to the right place.

How to get Wuthering Waves Twitch drops

I give you this offering. Image via KuroGames

You must reach Union level two on your Wuthering Waves account, head onto Twitch, and Gift or purchase two different Twitch Subscriptions to entitle yourself to wondrous Twitch drop rewards.

This is different from the usual method of earning Twitch drops by watching a certain amount of gameplay courtesy of the platform’s biggest streamers. For this variation on Twitch drops, check out our complete guide:

Download and play Wuthering Waves. Progress until you reach Union level two so you can redeem codes. Once you’ve done this, log into your Twitch on any platform. Search for the Wuthering Waves category. Either select your favorite Wuthering Waves streamers or pick two at random. According to the streamer support scheme, “Twitch viewers will receive rewards for gifting or buying two Twitch subscriptions (Prime Subs are excluded) of any tier to any streamers within the Wuthering Waves category.” When this is done, go to your Twitch Inventory on your account. Claim your Twitch drops. Load up Wuthering Waves again—or pick your phone back up if you’ve done all this on your computer. In-game, go to “Settings.” Click on “Other.” Select “Redemption Code” and enter the code you’ve been given by Twitch. Confirm your input, and you will receive all the Twitch drops rewards for Wuthering Waves for your support!

You must be quick because players have until June 22, 2024, to claim these exclusive Twitch drop rewards. It’s unclear if there are new rewards after this, so don’t get hit with a severe case of FOMO.

Furthermore, your redemption code has an expiry too, “The Redemption Code obtained in this event will expire on 2024/8/31 at 8:59 (PT).” If, for some reason, you forget to redeem your code for these Twitch drop rewards—even if you paid for the Twitch subs—you miss out on the freebies.

All Wuthering Waves Twitch drops, listed

That’s a lot of goodies. Image via Kuro Games

Wuthering Waves players can benefit from a variety of currencies and useful items, including rare Potions, Cores, Echos, and much more.

Here’s every possible Twitch drop for Wuthering Waves as part of the streamer support program:

Astrites

Advanced Energy Core

Advanced Resonance Potion

Incomplete Overlord Class Echo

Shell Credit

Alongside Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves aims to become a mainstay in the F2P mobile market. If it grabbed you, ensure you know how rerolling works and how to obtain all free characters.

