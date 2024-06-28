All 9 Traces of Mt. Firmament photo locations in Wuthering Waves

The 1.1 Wuthering Waves update comes with a few events to keep you busy and fill your inventory with rewards. Those Shell Credits and Astrite aren’t going to come unless you snap all those pictures.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves can be surprisingly gorgeous at times—I wouldn’t blame you for pulling out your camera as often as your weapon. Sometimes, Wuthering Waves decides that snapping pictures isn’t just an art but also part of an event or a quest. Traces of Mt. Firmament asks that you take pictures of different areas of the map. You can’t just take whichever pictures you like and call it a day. Instead, you must pay attention to the residents’ clues and capture whatever they desire. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete Traces of Mt. Firmament in Wuthering Waves.

How to start Traces of Mt. Firmament in Wuthering Waves

To start the Traces of Mt. Firmament event in Wuthering Waves, open the Events tab in the pause menu. Choose the Traces of Firmament from the selection of events on the left and press Go on the bottom right.

This assigns you the Scale of Memories side quest. Talk to Uncle Fu in the hidden lab behind the waterfall to get your first Traces of Mt. Firmament assignment.

All traces of Mt. Firmanent photo locations in Wuthering Waves

Traces of Mt Firmament I – Daylight upon two trees

Lit up trees. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this Mt. Firmament challenge in Wuthering Waves, stand on the door in front of Uncle Fu and whip out your camera. Focus on the dimly lit trees above Uncle Fu and take a picture.

As a reward for completing this first challenge, you get 30 Astrite, 20,000 Shell Credits, and four Advanced Resonance Potions.

Traces of Mt Firmament 2 – Lamp by the pool

Climb the lamp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Inspect the glowing item in the snow to complete the second Mt. Firmament challenge in Wuthering Waves. Then, stand next to orange trees and use the Sensor. You’re ready for the challenge once that’s out of the way.

First, climb the lamp post to your left. Then, as you stand up there, whip out your camera and take a picture of the lamp and building by the pool.

As a reward for completing this second challenge, you get 30 Astrite, 20,000 Shell Credits, and four Advanced Energy Cores.

Traces of Mt Firmament 3 – Circular wonder in the mountain

Circular structure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the third Mt. Firmament challenge in Wuthering Waves, find the origin of the voice down by the lake and defeat the enemies. After comforting the kid, it’s time for the challenge.

The circular wonder in the mountain is a set of circular stone structures you can find up in the mountain.

After you take this picture, you get 30 Astrite, 20,000 Shell Credits, and four Advanced Energy Cores.

Traces of Mt Firmament 4

To complete the fourth Mt. Firmament challenge in Wuthering Waves, just talk to the Mournful Resident by the big tree on the lake.

Traces of Mt Firmament 5 – The Peak and the True Loong

A dragon. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the fifth Mt. Firmament challenge in Wuthering Waves, use the sensor at the target location near the lake. Then, view the information to start the challenge.

The Peak and the True Loong refer to the dragon-shaped peak you can spot to your right.

After you take this picture, you get 30 Astrite, 20,000 Shell Credits, and four Advanced Energy Cores.

Traces of Mt Firmament 6 – Skyglow and the Suspended Rocks

Shiny. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the sixth Mt. Firmament challenge in Wuthering Waves, complete the main story quest and talk to the residents in Truthseeker’s Pass.

Here, take a picture of the glowing stone structure in front of you. After you take this picture, you get 30 Astrite, 20,000 Shell Credits, and four Advanced Energy Cores.

Traces of Mt Firmament 7

To complete the seventh Mt. Firmament challenge in Wuthering Waves, head to the lower tier of Mianloong Chamber and read the information by the boulder on the cliff. This automatically completes the challenge, and you get 30 Astrite, 20,000 Shell Credits, and four Advanced Resonance Potions.

Traces of Mt Firmament 8 – Sunset

It’s the event picture. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the eight Mt. Firmament challenge in Wuthering Waves, speak to the Tired Resident by the lake and get the instructions. Then, aim your camera at the isolated stone structure with a golden beam at the center.

After you take this picture, you get 30 Astrite, 20,000 Shell Credits, and four Advanced Energy Cores.

Traces of Mt Firmament 9 – Seaside Ruins

Rundown structure. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete the ninth Mt. Firmament challenge in Wuthering Waves, take a picture of the stone ruins to the left.

After you take this picture, you get 30 Astrite, 20,000 Shell Credits, and three Advanced Experience Cores.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy