Wuthering Waves Exploration event start and end dates

Wuthering Waves offers plenty of content to get stuck into and regular events to test yourself with, including the Exploration event—and we can tell you when it started and when it will finish.

Recommended Videos

The Exploration event in Wuthering Waves provides daily Survey Tasks at random to complete to earn rewards, and it’s a time-limited event, leaving you with a specific window if you want to earn everything that is up for grabs.

To ensure you don’t miss out on anything, we’ve got all the details below on when you can access content from the Exploration event before it comes to a close.

When does the Wuthering Waves Exploration event start and end?

Read all about it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Exploration event in Wuthering Waves began on June 13 and will last two weeks, ending on June 27. To access the event and its contents, you must have reached Union Level 14.

Wuthering Waves players will earn Survey Points by completing daily Survey Tasks in the Exploration event, but there’s a limited amount available each day. Two additional Survey Tasks will become available when the daily refresh comes at 1am PT/3am CT/4am ET/9am BST/6pm AEST.

The tasks you will receive during the Exploration event are random, and you need to complete seven days’ worth of tasks to get all the available rewards. As the event lasts for 14 days, this means you can miss half of the tasks in that period.

Survey Tasks vary in difficulty, ranging from defeating enemies to consuming potions, upgrading weapons to upgrading Echos, so the amount of time it will take to complete your daily Survey Tasks will change day by day.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy