All side quests in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is an open-world game, and as such, it offers a neverending stream of side quests for you to complete.

Side quests in Wuthering Waves are usually marked with a light blue marker on the map. They’re highlighted in the same color in your quest log. Though some side quests appear over time automatically, you won’t run into most side quests unless you’re diligent enough to walk near the quest marker and open the map. If you’re trying to level up your Resonator or get extra rewards from the Pioneer Podcast battle pass, here’s every side quest you can complete in Wuthering Waves.

Every side quest in Wuthering Waves 1.0

There’s a lot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below is a table with every side quest you can complete in the current version of Wuthering Waves. None of them are mandatory, meaning you won’t miss any relevant story sections from the main plot by ignoring them. That said, they reward Union EXP, which is a must to unlock other main quests from the game.

Quest name Quest location Quest rewards A Free Meal? I Distribution Center 500 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, 18,000 Shell Credits. A Free Meal? II Southeast of Distribution Center 500 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, and 18,000 Shell Credits. A Quest of Wits – I Wenye Beach 500 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, and 12,000 Shell Credits. A Quest of Wits – II Wenye Beach Two Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits. A Quest of Wits – III Wenye Beach Two Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits. A Taste of Everything Central Plains 250 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, three Medium Resonance Potions, three Medium Energy Cores, and 12,000 Shell Credits. A True Arena Champion Unmarked Island north of Remnant Residence Four Medium Resonance Potions, four Medium Energy Cores, two Medium Sealed Tubes, and 6,000 Shell Credits. Camp Raid Clouded Cliffs 500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, and 18,000 Shell Credits. De-Hoochief Wenye Beach 100 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits. Explosive Spear Tip Testing Donglu Research Station 500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits. Hero of the Leap Jinzhou 3,000 Shell Credits, two Medium Energy Cores, and one Medium Sealed Tube. Investigate the Theft of Camp Supplies Military Base North of Jinzhou 200 Union EXP, 30 Astrite, one Advanced Resonance Potion, one Advanced Energy Core, and 10,000 Shell Credits. Journal of Jinzhou: Vol.1 Jinzhou 200 Union EXP, 30 Astrite, one Advanced Resonance Potion, one Advanced Energy Core, and 10,000 Shell Credits. Journal of Jinzhou: Vol.2 Jinzhou 20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Medium Resonance Potions, one Medium Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits. Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Cat’s Language Jinzhou 20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Medium Sealed Tubes, one Medium Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits. Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Dog’s Language Jinzhou 20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Medium Sealed Tubes, one Medium Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits. Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Rabbit’s Language North of Jinzhou 20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Medium Resonance Potions, one Medium Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits. Lost History Jinzhou Two Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits. Lost Ranger Jinzhou Two Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits. Messenger Wenye Beach 100 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits. No Response Tonight South of Violet Banyan 100 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits. Photos of Jinzhou Jinzhou 20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, 3,000 Shell Credits, one Medium Sealed Tube, two Wood-Textured Shards, one Basic Energy Core, one Tyro Pistols, and one Training Pistols. Repair the Lighthouse at the Nameless Bay Nameless Bay 20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, 3,000 Shell Credits, one Medium Sealed Tube, two Wood-Textured Shards, one Basic Energy Core, one Tyro Pistols, and one Training Pistols. Repair the Lighthouse in Desorock Highland Desorock Highland 20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, 3000 Shell Credits, one Medium Sealed Tube, two Wood-Textured Shards, one Basic Energy Core, one Tyro Pistols, and one Training Pistols. Restart the Radar Rearguard Base 500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits. Save the World? Save the Cat! Central Plains Two Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits. Secret Investigation South of Lake Deerslumber 500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits. Shooting Party Settle Range 150 Union EXP, three Advanced Sealed Tubes, three Medium Resonance Potions, and 12,000 Shell Credits. Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – I Jinzhou 150 Union EXP, three Advanced Sealed Tubes, three Medium Resonance Potions, and 12,000 Shell Credits. Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – II Jinzhou 250 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, three Advanced Energy Cores, two Advanced Sealed Tubes, and 16,000 Shell Credits. Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – III Jinzhou 150 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, three Advanced Sealed Tubes, 40 Advanced Tuners, and 18,000 Shell Credits. Tacet Discord Hunter Jinzhou 500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits. The Eternal Concert North of Donglu Research Station 500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits. The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – I Tiger’s Maw Mine 100 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, one Medium Resonance Potion, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 5,000 Shell Credits. The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – II Tiger’s Maw Mine 50 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, 32,000 Shell Credits, one Robot Engine, three Advanced Resonance Potions, five Wood Textured Shards, one Basic Resonance Potion, and one Tyro Pistols. The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – III Tiger’s Maw Mine 500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, and 18,000 Shell Credits. The Past is the Future: Continued West Hill 500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, 18,000 Shell Credits. The Past is the Future: Epilogue Jinzhou One Jinzhou Sunrise Photo The Past is the Future: Introduction Jinzhou 200 Union EXP, 15 Astrite, two Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, and 8,000 Shell Credits. Under the Moonlit Banyan Violet Banyan 10,000 Shell Credits, 20 Astrite. Wait for Godo Tower of Adversity Two Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits. When Moonlight Shines in the Forest Violet Banyan Two Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits.

