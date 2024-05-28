Verina standing in an open field of flowers.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

All side quests in Wuthering Waves

A handy list for when you need to farm EXP.
Image of Cande Maldonado
Cande Maldonado
|
Published: May 28, 2024 03:32 am

Wuthering Waves is an open-world game, and as such, it offers a neverending stream of side quests for you to complete.

Recommended Videos

Side quests in Wuthering Waves are usually marked with a light blue marker on the map. They’re highlighted in the same color in your quest log. Though some side quests appear over time automatically, you won’t run into most side quests unless you’re diligent enough to walk near the quest marker and open the map. If you’re trying to level up your Resonator or get extra rewards from the Pioneer Podcast battle pass, here’s every side quest you can complete in Wuthering Waves.

Every side quest in Wuthering Waves 1.0

Wuthering Waves character Jiyan fighting Fractsidus's clan members.
There’s a lot! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Below is a table with every side quest you can complete in the current version of Wuthering Waves. None of them are mandatory, meaning you won’t miss any relevant story sections from the main plot by ignoring them. That said, they reward Union EXP, which is a must to unlock other main quests from the game.

Quest nameQuest locationQuest rewards
A Free Meal? IDistribution Center500 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, 18,000 Shell Credits.
A Free Meal? IISoutheast of Distribution Center500 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, and 18,000 Shell Credits.
A Quest of Wits – IWenye Beach500 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, and 12,000 Shell Credits.
A Quest of Wits – IIWenye BeachTwo Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits.
A Quest of Wits – IIIWenye BeachTwo Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits.
A Taste of EverythingCentral Plains250 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, three Medium Resonance Potions, three Medium Energy Cores, and 12,000 Shell Credits.
A True Arena ChampionUnmarked Island north of Remnant ResidenceFour Medium Resonance Potions, four Medium Energy Cores, two Medium Sealed Tubes, and 6,000 Shell Credits.
Camp RaidClouded Cliffs500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, and 18,000 Shell Credits.
De-HoochiefWenye Beach100 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits.
Explosive Spear Tip TestingDonglu Research Station500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits.
Hero of the LeapJinzhou3,000 Shell Credits, two Medium Energy Cores, and one Medium Sealed Tube.
Investigate the Theft of Camp SuppliesMilitary Base North of Jinzhou200 Union EXP, 30 Astrite, one Advanced Resonance Potion, one Advanced Energy Core, and 10,000 Shell Credits.
Journal of Jinzhou: Vol.1Jinzhou200 Union EXP, 30 Astrite, one Advanced Resonance Potion, one Advanced Energy Core, and 10,000 Shell Credits.
Journal of Jinzhou: Vol.2Jinzhou20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Medium Resonance Potions, one Medium Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits.
Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Cat’s LanguageJinzhou20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Medium Sealed Tubes, one Medium Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits.
Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Dog’s LanguageJinzhou20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Medium Sealed Tubes, one Medium Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits.
Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Rabbit’s LanguageNorth of Jinzhou20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Medium Resonance Potions, one Medium Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits.
Lost HistoryJinzhouTwo Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits.
Lost RangerJinzhouTwo Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits.
MessengerWenye Beach100 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits.
No Response TonightSouth of Violet Banyan100 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Energy Core, and 6,000 Shell Credits.
Photos of JinzhouJinzhou20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, 3,000 Shell Credits, one Medium Sealed Tube, two Wood-Textured Shards, one Basic Energy Core, one Tyro Pistols, and one Training Pistols.
Repair the Lighthouse at the Nameless BayNameless Bay20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, 3,000 Shell Credits, one Medium Sealed Tube, two Wood-Textured Shards, one Basic Energy Core, one Tyro Pistols, and one Training Pistols.
Repair the Lighthouse in Desorock HighlandDesorock Highland20 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, 3000 Shell Credits, one Medium Sealed Tube, two Wood-Textured Shards, one Basic Energy Core, one Tyro Pistols, and one Training Pistols.
Restart the RadarRearguard Base500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits.
Save the World? Save the Cat!Central PlainsTwo Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits.
Secret InvestigationSouth of Lake Deerslumber500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits.
Shooting PartySettle Range150 Union EXP, three Advanced Sealed Tubes, three Medium Resonance Potions, and 12,000 Shell Credits.
Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – IJinzhou150 Union EXP, three Advanced Sealed Tubes, three Medium Resonance Potions, and 12,000 Shell Credits.
Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – IIJinzhou250 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, three Advanced Energy Cores, two Advanced Sealed Tubes, and 16,000 Shell Credits.
Silver-Haired Echo Trainer – IIIJinzhou150 Union EXP, 20 Astrite, three Advanced Sealed Tubes, 40 Advanced Tuners, and 18,000 Shell Credits.
Tacet Discord HunterJinzhou500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits.
The Eternal ConcertNorth of Donglu Research Station500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, one Advanced Sealed Tube, and 24,000 Shell Credits.
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – ITiger’s Maw Mine100 Union EXP, 10 Astrite, one Medium Resonance Potion, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 5,000 Shell Credits.
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – IITiger’s Maw Mine50 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, 32,000 Shell Credits, one Robot Engine, three Advanced Resonance Potions, five Wood Textured Shards, one Basic Resonance Potion, and one Tyro Pistols.
The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics – IIITiger’s Maw Mine500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, and 18,000 Shell Credits.
The Past is the Future: ContinuedWest Hill500 Union EXP, 40 Astrite, two Advanced Resonance Potions, two Advanced Energy Cores, 18,000 Shell Credits.
The Past is the Future: EpilogueJinzhouOne Jinzhou Sunrise Photo
The Past is the Future: IntroductionJinzhou200 Union EXP, 15 Astrite, two Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, and 8,000 Shell Credits.
Under the Moonlit BanyanViolet Banyan10,000 Shell Credits, 20 Astrite.
Wait for GodoTower of AdversityTwo Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits.
When Moonlight Shines in the ForestViolet BanyanTwo Medium Resonance Potions, two Medium Energy Cores, one Medium Sealed Tube, and 3,000 Shell Credits.
Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Best Mortefi build in Wuthering Waves
Mortefi, a four-star character from Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Mortefi build in Wuthering Waves
Lazar Pavlovic Lazar Pavlovic May 27, 2024
Read Article All weekly bosses in Wuthering Waves, listed
Wuthering Waves Scar first encounter
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
All weekly bosses in Wuthering Waves, listed
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 27, 2024
Read Article Best Verina team comps in Wuthering Waves
Verina standing in an open field of flowers.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Verina team comps in Wuthering Waves
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 27, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best Mortefi build in Wuthering Waves
Mortefi, a four-star character from Wuthering Waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Mortefi build in Wuthering Waves
Lazar Pavlovic Lazar Pavlovic May 27, 2024
Read Article All weekly bosses in Wuthering Waves, listed
Wuthering Waves Scar first encounter
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
All weekly bosses in Wuthering Waves, listed
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews May 27, 2024
Read Article Best Verina team comps in Wuthering Waves
Verina standing in an open field of flowers.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
Best Verina team comps in Wuthering Waves
Rijit Banerjee Rijit Banerjee May 27, 2024
Author
Cande Maldonado
Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?