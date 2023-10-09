WoW WoTLK Classic: How to get Primordial Saronite

Each World of Warcraft expansion comes with a ton of raw materials and reagents for which players are ready to fight and die. In Wrath of the Lich King: Classic that’s Primordial Saronite.

Primordial Saronite is a rare crafting material used to craft Epic-quality gear, and it’s a currency with which you can purchase unique crafting recipes Sandals of Consecration. Most importantly, this is one of the key materials you need for crafting the legendary weapon Shadowmourne.

Here’s how you can get Primordial Saronite in WoTLK Classic.

How can you get Primordial Saronite in WoW WoTLK Classic?

Primordial Saronite in WoTLK Classic can come from four different sources—Icecrown Citadel bosses, Legacy Justice Quartermaster vendors, Emblem of Frost vendors, and Defiler’s Scourgestone vendors.

The first method of obtaining Primordial Saronite is quite simple—go out and defeat the minions of the Lich King in Icecrown Citadel and hope RNG is on your side. If you’re raiding with your guild, your guild master or loot council has to say you’re the chosen one and you’ll be getting all Primordial Saronite.

If you’re more of a freelancer and you want to take matters into your own hands, you can purchase it on your own, but for a great price. You can buy it from Legacy Justice Quartermaster vendors, Emblem of Frost vendors, and Defiler’s Scourgestone vendors. While Legacy Justice vendors are selling it for 125 gold, it will cost you 23 Emblems of Frost or 12 Defiler’s Scourgestones.

What’s the best way to get Primordial Saronite in WoW WoTLK Classic?

Unless your guild is funneling you with Primordial Saronite to get Shadowmourne, I highly recommend you just farm Titan Rune Gamma dungeons because bosses will be dropping Emblems of Frost and Defiler’s Scourgestone currencies left and right. You can then exchange them in Dalaran and you won’t be in debt to anyone, but bear in mind that the price is on the expensive side.

Locations of all Primordial Saronite vendors in WoW WoTLK Classic

Alliance Primordial Saronite vendors

Arcanist Uovril (Legacy Justice Quartermaster) in Dalaran at the 38.2 54.4 coordinates

Korralin Hoperender (Defiler’s Scourgestone Exchange) in Dalaran at the 65.8 24.8 coordinates

Horde Primordial Saronite vendors

Magister Arlan (Emblem of Frost Quartermaster) in Dalaran at coordinates 65.6 23.8 .

. Kolara Dreamsmasher (Defiler’s Scourgestone Exchange) in Dalaran at coordinates 65.4 24.8.

Neutral Primordial Saronite vendors

Goodman the “Closer” (Emblem of Frost Quartermaster) inside the Icecrown Citadel raid on the first floor.

