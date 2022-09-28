Meaningful gear progression, besides intricate class fantasy and gameplay, is inarguably the most fundamental and captivating aspect of World of Warcraft. Since gear progression plays such an immense role in the game experience as a whole, the Blizzard devs have experimented with the gearing systems over the years to design a system that wouldn’t be simply based on guild master’s bias or RNG.

Inspired by The Burning Crusade’s gearing system awarding both the loot and gear tokens, the Wrath of the Lich King’s gearing system principally functions in the same manner by giving the players both the loot and gear tokens. Since loot is old news in the MMORPG genre, it’s definitely worth discussing how gear tokens in WOTLK Classic work.

With the release of WOTLK Classic on Sept. 26, Emblems of Heroism and Valor have once again become a relevant source of gear. Unlike WoW Classic dungeons, WOTLK Classic dungeons award the group members with both loot and two types of Emblems—Emblems of Heroism and Emblems of Valor. Both earned in heroic dungeons, they can be used later to purchase a piece of gear of your choice at their respective quartermasters.

What are Emblems of Heroism and Valor

Emblems of Heroism and Valor are WOTLK Classic currency used to purchase a piece of gear of your liking from Heroism and Valor quartermasters. Both currencies are heavily tied to heroic dungeons making the dungeon runs obligatory if you plan on progressing over the course of expansion.

How to earn Emblems of Heroism and Valor

Emblem of Heroism is a reward for completing quests, heroic dungeons, and killing heroic bosses. Normally, they are exchanged for 200 item level gear, tier seven pieces, heirlooms, and Frost Orbs.

Emblems of Valor are earned by completing heroic dungeon daily quests and by defeating bosses in 25-man Naxxramas and Obsidian Sanctuary.

Exchanging Emblems of Heroism and Valor

Emblems of Heroism and Valor are interchangeable, meaning that you can swap one Emblem of Valor for one Emblem of Heroism, and vice versa. There’s a vendor in the Underbelly called Usuri Brightcoin that will happily do that for you, but don’t exchange your Emblems until you’ve bought every piece of gear you need.

Vendor locations

Emblem of Heroism and Valor vendors can only be found within the walls of Dalaran. Since Horde and Alliance are sharing the hub city during the expansion, each faction has its own designated part of the city for more intricate matters in question. While Alliance can find its vendors in the Silver Enclave, Horde loyalists can find their vendors in Sunreaver’s Sanctuary.

Here’s the faction-specific list of vendors available in Dalaran:

Alliance vendors

Arcanist Ivrenne-Emblem of Heroism Quartermaster

Arcanist Adurin-Emblem of Valor Quartermaster

Enchanter Isian-Heirloom Vendor

Horde vendors